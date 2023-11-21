New Milestones Achieved at Fall 2023 Convocation: Celebrating Pioneers of Science and Art

During the Fall 2023 Convocation held at Place des Arts, approximately 1,000 students walked across the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier stage to receive their well-earned degrees. The University took this opportunity to recognize outstanding individuals for their remarkable contributions to science and art.

One such individual honored during the morning ceremony was MiMi Aung, who was presented with the prestigious Doctor of Science, honoris causa. Aung, a pioneering space engineer, made history while working at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). She led the creation and successful flight of the first-ever aircraft to achieve powered and controlled flight on another planet. The groundbreaking aircraft named “Ingenuity” took off in the thin atmosphere of Mars and remained airborne for an impressive 39 seconds. Comparatively, the first flight by the Wright brothers on Earth lasted only 12 seconds. Aung’s ingenuity has led to over 60 successful missions for “Ingenuity” in the past couple of years. Expanding her horizons, Aung recently joined Amazon’s Project Kuiper as the director of technical program management, where she aims to increase global broadband internet access through a satellite network in low Earth orbit.

In the afternoon Convocation ceremony, the University honored Robert Houle, an artist and McGill graduate, with the esteemed title of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa. Houle’s journey as a residential school survivor led him to find solace and express himself through painting and drawing. Over the last five decades, he has evolved into one of the prominent figures in contemporary Canadian art. Houle has dedicated his life to advocating for the recognition of Indigenous artists and establishing Indigenous leadership within academic and cultural institutions. Notably, he became the first curator of contemporary Indigenous art at the Canadian Museum of Civilization and was also the first professor of Indigenous Studies at the Ontario College of Art and Design. Houle’s exceptional contributions to Canadian art have garnered him numerous honors, including the Janet Braide Memorial Award for Excellence in Canadian Art History, which he has won twice.

The Fall 2023 Convocation celebrated the achievements of these remarkable individuals who have pushed the boundaries of science and art. Their impactful contributions will undoubtedly inspire future generations to reach for new heights and create lasting legacies of their own.

