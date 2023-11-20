การค้นหาความเป็นไปได้ใหม่: สำรวจการก่อตัวของเพกมาไทต์ที่อุดมด้วยลิเธียม

The commercial significance of lithium continues to rise, with its production primarily sourced from lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. These remarkable rocks display striking ultra-coarse textures; however, their discovery has proven elusive due to their small size and previous classification as mere geological curiosities. As a result, the exploration of LCT pegmatites remains challenging due to limited knowledge in this field.

Conventionally, mineral exploration begins with targeted searches for the environment conducive to the formation of a specific mineral. Although there are various genetic models guiding explorations for ores like copper and gold, the available models for LCT pegmatites are scarce. Lot Koopmans et al. seek to shed light on the mysteries surrounding lithium exploration. Koopmans explains that understanding the geological history of certain environments that facilitate LCT pegmatite formation is paramount in locating them.

Historically, two primary hypotheses have explained the genesis of pegmatites—extreme fractionation of a parental granitic body or low-degree partial melting of a metamorphic rock. However, Koopmans et al., in their studies of pegmatites in Zimbabwe and the U.S., encountered field evidence that defied explanation using these conventional models. The authors found no satisfactory alternative explanations available in the existing literature.

Upon engaging in stimulating discussions at discipline-specific conferences, the researchers synthesized their observations and thermodynamic calculations to propose an innovative, multi-stage petrogenetic model. In this model, metasedimentary rocks undergo partial melting during prograde metamorphism, producing a moderately enriched granitic melt that crystallizes as a granitic intrusion. Subsequently, this granite is remelted, creating a highly enriched melt that ultimately crystallizes as a lithium-rich pegmatite.

This newly proposed mechanism addresses prior geochemical and geochronological constraints that previous models could not satisfactorily explain. Koopmans expresses optimism for future research, stating that the next step involves finding the right field area and methodology to study these pegmatite-forming processes. It may involve incorporating novel isotopic systems to gather evidence and test the model’s validity.

The research conducted by Koopmans et al. represents an important step toward unlocking the mysteries of lithium-rich pegmatites and paves the way for further exploration and discovery in this field.

