การตรวจสอบความตึงเครียดของฮับเบิล: การสังเกตการณ์ครั้งใหม่ทำให้ความลึกลับเข้มข้นขึ้น

Astronomical observations have revealed that the Universe is expanding, with distant celestial bodies moving away from each other at a rate proportional to their distance. This expansion, described by the Hubble constant, is in line with our understanding of the Universe’s evolution based on Einstein’s theory of relativity.

However, various measurements of the Hubble constant have shown a slight but noticeable discrepancy. This discrepancy, known as the Hubble tension, has raised questions about our understanding of the deepest aspects of the Universe. Is this tension a result of observational errors or does it indicate gaps in our knowledge?

To address this question, a team of researchers from the US and Switzerland used observations made by the recently launched James Webb Telescope. They focused on studying a group of stars called Cepheid variables, which have been used for over a century to measure precise distances due to their unique properties.

The team led by Nobel laureate Adam Riess used the James Webb Telescope to study over 300 Cepheid stars. Their aim was to refine our understanding of these stars and use them to calculate the expansion rate of the Universe. Unfortunately, the new observations did not resolve the discrepancies; instead, they intensified the mystery.

The measurements obtained from the James Webb Telescope align with the previous observations made by the Hubble Telescope. This suggests that the tension is unlikely to be a result of measurement errors. It points to the need for a significant revision of our understanding of the Universe and its governing laws.

The discrepancies in the Hubble constant could potentially indicate the presence of exotic dark energy or dark matter, a need for a revision of our understanding of gravity, or the existence of a unique particle or field. Alternatively, they could be attributed to multiple measurement errors, though astronomers have ruled out a single error through independent verification.

Future research aims to further increase the accuracy of the measurements by analyzing more Cepheids and studying other celestial objects like red giants. The hope is that this in-depth analysis will shed light on the underlying cause of the Hubble tension.

In conclusion, the Hubble tension remains a fascinating mystery, and the new observations only serve to deepen the mystery further. It highlights the need for more precise measurements and a thorough reevaluation of our current understanding of the Universe.

Reference: Adam G. Riess et al, “Crowded No More: The Accuracy of the Hubble Constant Tested with High Resolution Observations of Cepheids by JWST”