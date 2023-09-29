การเฉลิมฉลองสัปดาห์อวกาศโลกปี 2023 ในอินเดีย: การสำรวจอวกาศและการเป็นผู้ประกอบการ

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to host a variety of events to celebrate World Space Week (WSW) 2023 in the State capital. WSW, which is celebrated worldwide from October 4 to 10 every year, commemorates the launch of Sputnik, the first artificial satellite, and the implementation of the Outer Space Treaty. This year’s theme for WSW is ‘Space and Entrepreneurship’.

To engage students and the public in space-related activities, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) have come together to organize the WSW events in India. One of the highlights is an all-Kerala inter-school quiz on the theme of ‘Space’, with the preliminary round taking place online on September 30 and the final rounds being held at the VSSC on October 7.

Public outreach is a key component of the celebration, and various activities have been planned. A Citizen Familiarisation Programme will be organized on October 7, specifically for residents of Kerala above the age of 55. Participants will have the opportunity to witness a sounding rocket launch, visit the space museum, and interact with ISRO scientists.

Additionally, an Open House will be organized for students and the public to explore the world of space science. The Rohini class sounding rockets will be launched on both October 6 and 7 at 11.45 a.m. This will give attendees the chance to witness the power of these rockets up close.

Furthermore, ISRO scientists will be delivering lectures on various space-based subjects throughout the week-long celebration. This outreach aims to inspire and educate the student community.

In conjunction with the celebrations, a one-day workshop on ‘Space and Entrepreneurship’ will be conducted by the VSSC, LPSC, IISU, and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). The workshop will feature invited talks by experts from ISRO, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Kerala Space Park, and successful start-ups.

The World Space Week 2023 celebrations in India promise to be an exciting exploration of space and entrepreneurship. With a range of activities targeting students, the public, and even aspiring entrepreneurs, this event aims to foster interest and engagement in the field of space science.

