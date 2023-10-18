ชีวิตในเมือง

เผยเทคโนโลยีใหม่และพลังของ AI

วิทยาศาสตร์

กล้องโทรทรรศน์อวกาศฮับเบิลบันทึกภาพกาแล็กซีกังหันแบบ "เผชิญหน้า" อันสวยงาม

Byแมมโบ้ เบรสชา

ตุลาคม 18, 2023
กล้องโทรทรรศน์อวกาศฮับเบิลบันทึกภาพกาแล็กซีกังหันแบบ "เผชิญหน้า" อันสวยงาม

The Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a stunning new image of the spiral galaxy IC 5332. Located approximately 30 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor, the galaxy’s face-on view provides a majestic sight. The image showcases its large, circular structure, with loosely-wound spiral arms adorned with clusters of brightly glowing star formation.

When we say a galaxy is “face-on,” it means that it appears circular and disc-shaped when viewed from Earth. This perspective offers us a clear vantage point to observe the galaxy’s intricate features. In contrast, an “edge-on” view would present a squashed, oval-shaped appearance, minimizing our visibility of the galaxy’s spiral arms.

IC 5332 is classified as a SABc-type galaxy, indicating that it lacks a prominent central bar structure and its spiral arms are not tightly wound. Around two-thirds of spiral galaxies possess a distinct bar-shaped structure at their center, while others feature unbarred spiral arms that originate from a single point. IC 5332 falls into the intermediate category, denoted by the “SAB” in its classification.

Although this galaxy boasts well-defined arms of bright stars extending from its dense, luminous core, the spiral arms themselves are not tightly wound. This is why it is assigned a lowercase “c” on the classification scale, with “a” indicating tightly wound arms and “d” representing loosely wound arms.

The Hubble Telescope continues to amaze us with its ability to capture mesmerizing views of distant galaxies. Through its observations, we gain insight into the vast beauty and complexity of the universe.

แหล่งที่มา:
– European Space Agency (ESA) officials
– Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST team

By แมมโบ้ เบรสชา

โพสต์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

วิทยาศาสตร์

หลุมดำไบนารีอาจมีความเสถียรมากกว่าที่เชื่อกันก่อนหน้านี้

ตุลาคม 21, 2023 กาเบรียล โบธ่า
วิทยาศาสตร์

การประชุมสัมมนาการสำรวจอวกาศ von Braun ประจำปีครั้งที่ 16 ของ NASA เพื่อมุ่งเน้นไปที่การพัฒนาวิทยาศาสตร์และการสำรวจอวกาศที่ก้าวหน้า

ตุลาคม 20, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์
วิทยาศาสตร์

เพชร Superdeep โบราณให้ความกระจ่างเกี่ยวกับการก่อตัวของมหาทวีป

ตุลาคม 20, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู

คุณพลาด

วิทยาศาสตร์

หลุมดำไบนารีอาจมีความเสถียรมากกว่าที่เชื่อกันก่อนหน้านี้

ตุลาคม 21, 2023 กาเบรียล โบธ่า 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

การประชุมสัมมนาการสำรวจอวกาศ von Braun ประจำปีครั้งที่ 16 ของ NASA เพื่อมุ่งเน้นไปที่การพัฒนาวิทยาศาสตร์และการสำรวจอวกาศที่ก้าวหน้า

ตุลาคม 20, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

เพชร Superdeep โบราณให้ความกระจ่างเกี่ยวกับการก่อตัวของมหาทวีป

ตุลาคม 20, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

ข่าวอวกาศล่าสุด: รับข้อมูลด้วยการสมัครสมาชิก

ตุลาคม 20, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์