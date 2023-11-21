แนวทางใหม่ที่จำเป็นเพื่อให้บรรลุการตั้งชื่อดาวเคราะห์แบบรวมเพศ

A recent analysis conducted by Annie Lennox, a researcher at The Open University, has revealed that the guidelines for naming a planet’s surface features lack gender inclusivity and exhibit a bias towards men. Lennox’s research, which involved analyzing the International Astronomical Union’s (IAU) database, found that only two percent of the known Moon craters are named after women.

The IAU is an international association of professional astronomers, and its policies govern the naming of planetary features such as craters, mountains, valleys, canyons, oceans, and volcanoes. Lennox has written an open letter to the IAU, urging them to address the bias in their naming policies, which she claims favor “cisgender white men.”

The practice of naming lunar craters was initiated by Italian astronomer Giovanni Battista Riccioli in 1635. He adopted the titles of renowned scientists for his discoveries, a tradition that the IAU still follows today.

While the IAU does not directly assign names, it facilitates the formation of working groups or task forces to propose and approve names for specific features. These proposals often draw inspiration from historical figures, mythology, or cultural themes. However, Lennox argues that this approach perpetuates historic injustices and contributes to a lack of diversity within the nomenclature.

Lennox’s research also revealed disparities in the representation of women among planetary features. While Mercury demonstrates a slightly better representation with 11.8 percent of its craters named after women, Mars shows significant gender disparity, with only 1.8 percent of its craters named after women. Venus, on the other hand, has all craters named after females, but only 38 percent are attributed to real women who made substantial contributions to society.

To ensure greater inclusivity and diversity in planetary naming, it is essential to review and revise the current guidelines. This would enable a more representative celebration of the contributions made by all genders throughout history. By adopting a more inclusive approach to planetary feature naming, the scientific community can create space for a broader range of narratives and promote equality and recognition for all.