ชุมชนพื้นเมืองยอมรับสุริยุปราคาเป็นเหตุการณ์ศักดิ์สิทธิ์

In anticipation of this weekend’s solar eclipse, members of Indigenous communities in North, Central, and South America are preparing to honor the celestial event with sacred traditions and cultural teachings. For the Navajo Nation, the eclipse holds special solemnity and significance. On the day of the eclipse, the Navajo people will observe a period of reflection and prayer, refraining from looking at the eclipse or engaging in physical activities.

Krystal Curley, the executive director of nonprofit Indigenous Life Ways, highlighted the uniqueness of Navajo cultural protocols surrounding the eclipse, stating, “There’s so many things we’re not supposed to do as Dine people compared to other tribes, where it’s OK for them to look at the eclipse or be out or do things.” On the day of the eclipse, well-known tourist destinations on the Navajo reservation, such as Monument Valley and the Four Corners Monument, will be closed to allow residents to observe the event from their homes in silence.

While Navajo-led tour companies will also cease operations during the eclipse, some Indigenous groups in other regions see it as an opportunity to pass down cultural teachings and share stories. The eclipse is viewed as a spiritual moment, symbolizing the end of a cycle and the rebirth of the sun. It is seen as a celestial embrace between the moon and the sun.

Paul Begay, a Navajo cultural adviser, described the eclipse as a disturbance and the death of the sun, emphasizing the need for reverence and the temporary cessation of activities. In Chinle, Arizona, Shiye Bidziil, who is Navajo and Lakota, plans to view the eclipse with his children and educate them on its significance. GeorGene Nelson, director of the Klamath Tribes’ language department, will be participating in an educational panel to share eclipse-related stories from the Klamath, Modoc, and Yahooskin-Paiute people.

The solar eclipse provides an opportunity for Indigenous communities to reconnect with their cultural traditions and pass down their sacred knowledge to younger generations. It is a time of reflection, prayer, and reverence, reminding people of the interconnectedness of the natural world and the significance of celestial events in Indigenous cosmologies.

– Navajo/Dine: Refers to the Navajo people, a Native American tribe primarily living in the southwestern United States.

– Sacred Traditions: Customs and practices that hold deep spiritual significance within a particular cultural or religious context.

