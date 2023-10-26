การบูรณาการโมดูลบริการของยุโรปสำหรับภารกิจ Artemis II: ขั้นตอนสำคัญสู่การสำรวจดวงจันทร์

The upcoming Artemis II mission, slated for November 2024, is gaining momentum as engineers at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida work diligently to prepare the European service module (ESM2) for integration with the Orion crew module. The ESM2 will play a vital role in providing essential resources such as electricity, water, and a simulated atmosphere to ensure the comfort and safety of the four astronauts during their round trip to the Moon.

To facilitate the integration process, the ESM2 was initially connected to the Crew Module Adaptor, forming the Orion Service Module (OSM). This critical step allowed engineers to thoroughly test the integrated module, which includes pipes, wires, batteries, and electronics. Two crucial tests were conducted during this phase to ensure the OSM’s reliability and durability.

One of these tests, called the Thermal Cycle Test, evaluated the OSM’s ability to withstand the extreme temperature variations it will encounter during the mission. Meanwhile, the Direct Field Acoustic Test (DFAT) focused on assessing the OSM’s ability to withstand the intense vibrations experienced during the rocket’s ascent into space.

Following these tests, the OSM has successfully been connected to the Orion Crew Module, forming the complete Orion vehicle for the Artemis II mission. The connection is achieved through six points around the heat shield of the crew capsule, ensuring the astronauts’ safety during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. Instead of crossing the heat shield, the pipes and wires are routed around it.

With the Crew and Service Modules now joined as one, the next crucial step is to power up the Orion vehicle and thoroughly verify that all systems are functioning harmoniously. This phase allows the European and US teams to validate the seamless communication between different components.

As preparations for the Artemis II mission continue, the focus will soon shift to installing the solar wings on the Orion vehicle, completing its assembly. Subsequently, the fuel tanks will be filled with propellant, and the Artemis II rocket will be stacked, with Orion connected to the launch abort system—a vital safety feature for the astronauts in case of any unforeseen events during launch.

The integration of the European Service Module marks a significant milestone in the Artemis program, bringing humanity one step closer to the exploration of the Moon and paving the way for future deep space missions.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)

1. What is the European service module (ESM2)?

The European service module (ESM2) is a component of the Orion vehicle designed to provide essential resources such as electricity, water, and a simulated atmosphere for astronauts during space missions.

2. What are the main tests conducted during the integration process?

During the integration process, two crucial tests are conducted: the Thermal Cycle Test and the Direct Field Acoustic Test (DFAT). The Thermal Cycle Test ensures the module’s ability to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, while the DFAT assesses its resilience to vibrations during the rocket’s ascent.

3. How are the Crew and Service Modules connected?

The Crew and Service Modules are connected through six points around the heat shield of the crew capsule. The pipes and wires are routed around the heat shield to ensure the safety of the astronauts during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

4. What is the purpose of the launch abort system?

The launch abort system is a crucial safety feature connected to the Orion vehicle. It ensures the astronauts’ safety in the event of an explosion or deviation from the planned trajectory during the launch.

5. What is the significance of the Artemis II mission?

The Artemis II mission is a critical milestone in the Artemis program, aiming to send astronauts on a round trip to the Moon. It serves as a stepping stone for future deep space exploration missions.