สงครามกลางเมืองปะทุขึ้นในการวิจัยเรื่องจิตสำนึก: ข้อกล่าวหาเกี่ยวกับวิทยาศาสตร์เทียม

A contentious battle has emerged in the field of consciousness research, as over 100 prominent researchers have denounced the integrated information theory (IIT) as pseudoscience. On the other side, several figures in the field have criticized the letter as disproportionate and poorly reasoned. Both groups are concerned about the long-term credibility and reputation of consciousness science.

IIT, proposed by neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, is an ambitious theory that aims to provide mathematically precise conditions for determining when a system is conscious or not. At the core of the theory is a measure of integration of information, denoted by the Greek letter φ. According to IIT, a system becomes conscious when the level of φ in the system as a whole surpasses that of any of its individual parts.

The theory implies that consciousness may be more prevalent than generally believed, approaching a form of “panpsychism” where consciousness permeates the physical universe. However, there are substantial differences between IIT and the recent surge of panpsychism inspired by philosopher Bertrand Russell.

Critics of IIT argue that while certain aspects of the theory have been tested, the theory as a whole lacks experimental support, particularly in regard to its bold and counter-intuitive implications. In response, opponents contend that this lack of experimental support is true for all current theories of consciousness and is a result of limitations in neuroimaging techniques.

A recent “adversarial collaboration” between IIT and the global workspace theory, a rival theory of consciousness, has further fueled the controversy. The collaboration involves designing experiments together and agreeing in advance on which results would favor each theory. The initial results of this collaboration were mixed, with some supporting IIT and others backing aspects of the global workspace theory.

One aspect of IIT that may contribute to the conflict is its reliance on philosophical reflection in addition to scientific experimentation. The theory starts with five axioms that proponents claim can be known through introspection of conscious experience. These axioms are then translated into five postulates that define the properties required for a physical system to possess consciousness.

The dispute may also reflect a desire to distinguish the scientific study of consciousness from the philosophical aspects, ensuring that consciousness science is perceived as a serious scientific endeavor by funders and the research community.

One unique challenge in the study of consciousness is that it involves a phenomenon that is not publicly observable. Consciousness is known through personal subjective experience, making it difficult to experimentally prove or disprove specific theories. While science can theorize about unobservable phenomena, consciousness is distinct in that it cannot be directly perceived by others.

Although the battle between proponents and critics of IIT is intense, it reveals the complexities and ongoing debates within the field of consciousness research. As researchers continue to explore the nature of consciousness, it is crucial to maintain a rigorous scientific approach while acknowledging the inherent difficulties inherent in studying a phenomenon that is fundamentally subjective.

