พืชในอวกาศ: ก้าวสู่ระบบช่วยชีวิตแบบยั่งยืน

In a groundbreaking experiment conducted by China’s Chang’e-4 lander on January 3rd, 2019, scientists successfully grew plants on the far side of the Moon. The Biological Experiment Payload (BEP), containing cotton, potato, arabidopsis, and rape seeds, as well as fly eggs, yeast, and water, aimed to assess the growth and health of organisms in the lunar environment. The results of this experiment have significant implications for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Growing plants in space is crucial for various reasons. Besides serving as a source of nutrition and reducing the need for resupply missions, plants play a vital role in removing carbon dioxide and generating oxygen. They also contribute to waste recycling and the well-being of astronauts. Unlike traditional Environmental Control and Life-Support Systems (ECLSS), which rely on mechanical components, a bioregenerative system can replenish itself over time. This makes it particularly suitable for deep space missions where resupply opportunities are limited.

Lead author Xie Gengxin, a Professor of environmental engineering at the Center of Space Exploration, emphasizes the importance of cultivating plants in space for future survival bases on extraterrestrial planets. Establishing self-sustaining oxygen and food production without relying on Earth is a necessary step towards long-term human presence in space.

The BEP payload, weighing 2.608 kg (5.75 lbs) and measuring 198 mm in height and 173 mm in diameter (7.75 by 6.8 inches), was the first biological experiment conducted on the far side of the Moon. It consisted of six components, including producers (plants), consumers (fruit flies), and decomposers (yeast), to create a functioning ecosystem. The experiment was designed to address concerns about the lunar environment’s impact on plant growth, including intense radiation and low gravity.

Despite the challenges posed by the Moon’s conditions, the experiment demonstrated that plants can indeed sprout and grow under intense radiation and low gravity. The plants were sustained by the fruit flies, which were in turn supported by the yeast’s decomposition of waste. This closed-loop ecosystem successfully functioned for a limited period before the lunar night, with its extreme temperatures, caused the experiment to conclude.

While the experiment showcased the potential of growing plants in space, it also highlighted the need for further research and technological advancements. Future missions will need to overcome the challenges of maintaining a comfortable temperature, protecting against radiation, and extending the longevity of plant growth in extraterrestrial environments.

The success of this groundbreaking experiment takes us one step closer to establishing self-sustaining life support systems beyond Earth. With continued research and innovation, humanity is on the path to unlocking the potential of space exploration and colonization.

ถาม-ตอบ

Q: What was the purpose of the Biological Experiment Payload (BEP)?

A: The BEP aimed to assess the effects of lunar surface conditions on terrestrial organism growth and health.

Q: What were the components of the BEP experiment?

A: The BEP experiment consisted of cotton, potato, arabidopsis, and rape seeds, as well as fly eggs, yeast, and water.

Q: Why is growing plants in space important?

A: Growing plants in space provides a source of nutrition, helps with waste recycling, removes carbon dioxide, and generates oxygen. It is crucial for long-term survival and self-sustainability in space missions.

Q: How did the experiment demonstrate the feasibility of plant growth in space?

A: The experiment successfully grew plants despite the intense radiation, low gravity, and prolonged intense light on the Moon’s surface.

Q: What are the challenges of growing plants in space?

A: Challenges include maintaining a comfortable temperature, protecting against radiation, and ensuring the longevity of plant growth in extraterrestrial environments.