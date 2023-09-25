ผลกระทบของการโยกย้ายการบรรเทาผลกระทบต่อกบด่างโคลัมเบีย

University of British Columbia master’s student Megan Winand is conducting one of the first studies on the effects of mitigation translocation on wildlife. Mitigation translocation involves moving animals from one location to another, typically as a conservation effort during construction or development projects. This practice gained attention before the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler, when over 1,000 amphibians, including the red-legged frog, were carefully relocated from a construction zone.

Columbia spotted frogs, the focus of Winand’s study, are an important species as they serve as an indicator of ecosystem health. They are also a valuable part of the food web, feeding on lower-ranked species while being consumed by other animals. However, the impacts of mitigation translocation on these frogs and other wildlife have been little studied.

Winand’s research project is taking place at the Mayook Wetland near Cranbrook in southeastern B.C. She is using radio trackers and transponder tags to monitor the movements of the frogs. The frogs are divided into three groups: one left in their original habitat (the control group), one moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and one relocated to a farther distance of about five kilometers. Over the summer months, Winand documented their movements and measured their weight and size.

The project, in collaboration with Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, began in April and concluded in August. Winand is currently analyzing the field data to determine the survival and movement of the translocated frogs.

While the results are not yet available, Winand hopes that her study will contribute to the understanding of the under-researched topic of translocation mitigation. Once the basic questions about survival and movement are answered, researchers can explore more complex issues such as resource and food competition, disease, and genetics.

Overall, this study aims to shed light on the effectiveness and potential impacts of mitigation translocation on Columbia spotted frogs and other wildlife. The findings may inform future conservation efforts and contribute to the growing body of research on this topic.

แหล่งที่มา:

– Mitigation translocation: moving animals from one location to the next available habitat that is of the same or better value than where they came from.

– Indicator species: species that serve as early warning signs of ecosystem health.

– Bio control: the use of living organisms to control pest populations.

– Sea-to-Sky Highway: a highway between Vancouver and Whistler that was upgraded before the 2010 Winter Olympics.

– Species of special concern: a designation indicating that a species may become endangered or threatened if conditions worsen.

– PIT tag: a passive integrated transponder tag, similar to a microchip, used for identification purposes.

– Ducks Unlimited Canada: a conservation organization focused on wetland and waterfowl conservation.

– B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship: a government ministry responsible for the management and conservation of natural resources in British Columbia.