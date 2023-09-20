ชีวิตในเมือง

เผยเทคโนโลยีใหม่และพลังของ AI

วิทยาศาสตร์

ภารกิจ OSIRIS-REx ของ NASA: ขั้นตอนสำคัญในการทำความเข้าใจดาวเคราะห์น้อย Bennu

Byกาเบรียล โบธ่า

กันยายน 20, 2023
ภารกิจ OSIRIS-REx ของ NASA: ขั้นตอนสำคัญในการทำความเข้าใจดาวเคราะห์น้อย Bennu

Summary: As NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission nears its completion, the anticipation grows for the sample of asteroid Bennu to return to Earth. This mission is not only aimed at averting a potential catastrophic collision but also provides invaluable insights into the formation of our solar system and the origin of life on Earth. Despite the threat, NASA has calculated the odds of Bennu crashing into Earth to be 1 in 2700, with the most critical timeframe being September 24, 2182.

NASA initiated the OSIRIS-REx mission in 2016, deploying a spacecraft to study and collect samples from asteroid Bennu. First identified in 1999, Bennu is a near-Earth asteroid with a diameter comparable to New York’s Empire State Building. The impact of a collision with Earth could release energy equivalent to 22 atomic bombs.

In October 2020, a significant milestone was achieved when OSIRIS-REx successfully collected a sample weighing approximately 250 grams, the largest ever extracted from space. The spacecraft will release the sample in a capsule resembling a mini-fridge into Earth’s atmosphere. It will endure extreme temperatures and parachute into Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert at an astonishing speed of 28,000 mph.

The primary objective of this mission is to avert potential disaster by gaining a better understanding of Bennu’s composition and trajectory. However, the sample retrieved from Bennu holds immense scientific value. It offers a glimpse into the processes that shaped our solar system billions of years ago and may even shed light on the origin of life on Earth.

Named by a nine-year-old resident of North Carolina in 2013, Bennu derives its name from an ancient Egyptian deity. Despite the potential danger, NASA’s calculations provide some reassurance. The odds of Bennu colliding with Earth are estimated to be 1 in 2700, with the most critical timeframe being September 24, 2182.

แหล่งที่มา:
– Earth.com

By กาเบรียล โบธ่า

โพสต์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

วิทยาศาสตร์

ความงามอันน่าทึ่งและศักยภาพทางวิทยาศาสตร์ของปล่องแช็คเคิลตันบนดวงจันทร์

กันยายน 24, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา
วิทยาศาสตร์

ISRO ยังคงพยายามติดต่อกับ Lander and Rover ของ Chandrayaan-3 ต่อไป

กันยายน 24, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู
วิทยาศาสตร์

นักบินอวกาศ Frank Rubio เสียใจที่ยืดระยะเวลาภารกิจออกไป

กันยายน 24, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู

คุณพลาด

วิทยาศาสตร์

ความงามอันน่าทึ่งและศักยภาพทางวิทยาศาสตร์ของปล่องแช็คเคิลตันบนดวงจันทร์

กันยายน 24, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

ISRO ยังคงพยายามติดต่อกับ Lander and Rover ของ Chandrayaan-3 ต่อไป

กันยายน 24, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

นักบินอวกาศ Frank Rubio เสียใจที่ยืดระยะเวลาภารกิจออกไป

กันยายน 24, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

นักวิจัยสร้างสายพันธุ์สังเคราะห์โดยไม่มีชีวเคมีและปฏิบัติตามหลักการวิวัฒนาการ

กันยายน 24, 2023 กาเบรียล โบธ่า 0 คอมเมนต์