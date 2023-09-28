การบัญชีความแปรปรวนของออกซิเจนในระบบนิเวศชายฝั่ง

The decline of oxygen levels in oceans due to climate change and pollution poses a significant threat to marine life and ecosystems. However, accurately projecting the fate of marine life requires accounting for the variation in oxygen levels across time and space in marine ecosystem models, according to researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

Current models fail to capture the dynamics of oxygen in coastal ecosystems that are rich in oxygen-producing organisms such as seagrass meadows, mangrove forests, and coral reefs. These ecosystems have a different dynamic compared to less productive areas of the ocean, which are sometimes referred to as “blue deserts.”

In a study led by marine scientist Marco Fusi, observations of crabs in a mangrove forest revealed their ability to survive in oxygen-supersaturated waters, thanks to increased oxygen production in warmer temperatures. The researchers also found fluctuations in oxygen levels in the Venice Lagoon and coral reefs in the Red Sea, challenging previous assumptions about oxygen-depleted “dead zones.”

The research emphasizes the need to develop complex mathematical models that incorporate the variability of oxygen levels in marine ecosystem management. Linear models based on average values of dissolved oxygen are insufficient for capturing the true dynamics of coastal ecosystems.

The study’s findings suggest that marine species in productive ecosystems have a high capacity for adaptation and resilience, contrasting previous predictions of significant biodiversity loss. By incorporating fluctuations into models, scientists can gain a better understanding of the ability of marine species to adapt and develop effective conservation strategies.

The study was published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Source: Folco Giomi et al, Oxygen dynamics in marine productive ecosystems at ecologically relevant scales, Nature Geoscience (2023)