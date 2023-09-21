Bright Morning Planets Illuminate the Orion Region

In the early morning sky, two bright planets, Venus and Jupiter, flank the dazzling Orion region of the Milky Way. Venus, also known as the Morning Star, can be seen about 30° above the eastern horizon in the east-southeast, just below the star Regulus in the constellation Leo. Moving eastward against the starfield, Venus forms a backwards question mark shape with Regulus, forming the outline of the “Sickle of Leo.” The crescent moon, appearing as a thin sliver, is located about 10° above the eastern horizon, to the lower right of the tail star.

On the other side of the sky, Jupiter rises in the west-southwest before sunrise. It can be spotted about halfway up in the sky, to the left of the brightest star in Aries, Hamal. The Pleiades star cluster, part of Taurus, is situated about 18° above Jupiter and is located on the western edge of the Orion region. Orion, the flagship constellation of the region, can be seen about halfway up in the west-southwest, featuring the bright stars Betelgeuse and Rigel.

The constellation Orion comprises six of the ten brightest stars visible from the mid-northern latitudes. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, can be found over 30° up in the southern sky, slightly east of the south cardinal direction. Procyon, part of Canis Minor, appears over halfway up in the sky to the upper left of Sirius, forming an equilateral triangle known as the Winter Triangle with Betelgeuse and Procyon.

For those interested in observing these celestial wonders through a telescope, Saturn can be found in the southeastern sky after sunset, while Mars is not visible and sets about thirty minutes after the sun. Saturn, although not as bright as Venus or Jupiter, can be easily seen with its rings through a telescope. Jupiter rises about an hour after sunset and can be seen over 10° above the eastern horizon as midnight approaches.

The Orion region, with its bright stars, star clusters, and the famous Orion Nebula, which appears as a greenish hazy patch below the Hunter’s belt, is a fascinating sight to explore using binoculars. In the early evening, the Pleiades are visible in the sky, while during early winter, the Orion region can be observed in the eastern sky after sundown. As the seasons change, Orion moves across the sky, eventually returning to the eastern sky during early summer mornings.

แหล่งที่มา:

– US Naval Observatory’s MICA computer program