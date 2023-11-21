25 Years of the International Space Station: A Milestone and Beyond

The International Space Station (ISS) recently celebrated its 25th anniversary since the launch of its first module. Over the past 25 years, the ISS has become an emblem of international cooperation and a platform for countless scientific discoveries. Let’s explore some commonly asked questions about the ISS and its incredible journey.

How large is the ISS?

Measuring larger than a six-bedroom house, the ISS stretches a remarkable 357 feet (108 meters) from end-to-end. To put it into perspective, its size is comparable to that of an American football field. Inside, the ISS features six sleeping quarters, three bathrooms, a gym, and various research facilities.

How fast does the ISS travel?

The ISS zooms through space at a staggering speed of approximately 17,500 mph (28,000 kph). Orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes, the crew aboard the station experiences an astonishing 16 sunrises and sunsets each day. The beauty of these celestial transitions has been captured in stunning time-lapse footage.

How long do astronauts stay on board the ISS?

Typically, astronauts spend about six months on the ISS, although some stay for shorter or longer periods. One notable exception is Frank Rubio, who returned to Earth in October 2023 after spending a record-breaking 371 days in space, surpassing any previous NASA astronaut’s stay. Originally scheduled for six months, an issue with his spacecraft led to an extended mission.

What’s the highest number of people on the ISS at once?

While the ISS generally accommodates a crew of around six people, there have been instances where the station welcomed as many as 13 occupants. These higher numbers usually occur during crew changeovers and are infrequent.

Where can the best views of Earth be observed from the ISS?

The ISS’s Cupola module, with its seven windows, offers unparalleled panoramic views of Earth. Astronauts often gravitate to this observatory during their leisure time, capturing awe-inspiring photos and videos. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, for instance, meticulously plans his photography sessions to capture the best shots of different regions passing beneath the ISS.

Has the ISS ever been in danger?

While the ISS is shielded from most space debris, there is always some risk of collisions. Ground controllers diligently monitor objects in orbit and adjust the ISS’s trajectory when larger debris threatens a potential impact. In 2021, the crew took temporary refuge in their spacecraft when a debris cloud posed a potential danger. Fortunately, the station remained unharmed, allowing operations to resume as normal.

Can the ISS be seen from Earth?

Absolutely! The ISS is visible from Earth without the need for telescopes or binoculars. NASA even launched a helpful app that indicates when and where to look up to spot the station as it glides across the sky at an altitude of approximately 250 miles.

How do astronauts handle bathroom necessities in space?

One of the most frequently asked questions, astronauts face unique challenges when it comes to using the restroom in microgravity conditions. To ensure cleanliness and efficiency, engineers designed a specialized system. For urine, a suction tube is employed, filtering and recycling it into drinking water. Solid waste can be deposited in a small designated area. For an in-depth understanding of how the ISS toilet operates, refer to this explanatory resource.

Will the ISS remain in orbit for another 25 years?

Regrettably, the aging design of the ISS presents increasing difficulties and costs for maintenance. Currently, the plan is to operate the ISS until 2030, after which NASA and its partners will carefully deorbit the facility. During reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, a significant portion of the ISS will burn up and disintegrate.

What lies ahead for long-duration stays in space?

The conclusion of the ISS’s mission does not mark the end of humanity’s ventures in long-duration space travel. NASA has already forged partnerships with private companies to construct new space stations that will pick up where the ISS left off. SpaceX, in collaboration with Los Angeles-based startup Vast, is one such partner, with plans to potentially launch a new module as early as 2025. Additionally, China has established its own space station, and NASA intends to establish a lunar base for extended astronaut stays.

As we reflect upon the remarkable achievements of the ISS over the past 25 years, we eagerly anticipate the continued exploration of space and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

ที่มา: NASA

