NASA เสร็จสิ้นการทดสอบไฟร้อน 650 วินาทีเพื่อรับรองเครื่องยนต์ RS-25

NASA recently achieved a significant milestone in its mission to explore the secrets of the universe by completing a full duration, 650-second hot fire test for the RS-25 certification engine. This critical test series is essential in supporting future Space Launch System (SLS) missions to deep space. The test took place at the Fred Haise Test Stand located at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

The purpose of this certification series is to validate new manufacturing processes for producing RS-25 engines for upcoming deep space missions, starting with Artemis V. The lead engines contractor for the SLS rocket, Aerojet Rocketdyne, is implementing advanced manufacturing techniques, including 3D printing, in the production of these engines.

During the 650-second test, the RS-25 engine was gimbaled or pivoted around a central point. This technique is crucial for controlling and stabilizing the SLS as it reaches orbit. Moreover, operators pushed the engine beyond its flight parameters to ensure a margin of operational safety. The RS-25 engine was fired at a power level of 113%, surpassing the 111% threshold required for launching the SLS to orbit.

The ongoing certification series is expected to continue until 2024, aligning with NASA’s mission to establish a sustainable presence on the lunar surface and pave the way for future human expeditions to Mars. Before being deployed, every RS-25 engine used to power the SLS will undergo rigorous testing at NASA Stennis.

By conducting these tests, NASA aims to enhance the performance and reliability of the RS-25 engines, which are critical for generating the necessary thrust during SLS missions. The simultaneous ignition of four RS-25 engines produces a staggering combined thrust of 1.6 million pounds at launch and 2 million pounds during ascent.

ถาม-ตอบ

1. What is the purpose of the RS-25 engine hot fire test for NASA? Answer: The RS-25 engine hot fire test is part of a critical certification series to support future Space Launch System (SLS) missions to deep space. 2. What are the new manufacturing processes being certified for the RS-25 engines? Answer: Aerojet Rocketdyne, the lead engines contractor for the SLS rocket, is incorporating new techniques such as 3D printing in the production of RS-25 engines. 3. Why is gimballing important in the RS-25 engine test? Answer: Gimballing is used to control and stabilize the SLS rocket as it reaches orbit. 4. What power level did the RS-25 engine operate at during the test? Answer: The RS-25 engine was fired at a power level of 113%, exceeding the 111% required to lift the SLS to orbit. 5. How many RS-25 engines are ignited at once? Answer: Four RS-25 engines are ignited simultaneously, generating a combined thrust of 1.6 million pounds at launch and 2 million pounds during ascent.