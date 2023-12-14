Dr. Jeremy Heyl, a renowned expert in the field of high-energy astrophysics, has been appointed as the new head of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of British Columbia (UBC). His tenure will begin on January 1, 2024.

The department, known as one of the largest and most diverse physics and astronomy units in Canada, boasts a wide range of research areas and a dedicated student community. It caters to approximately 250 undergraduate students specializing in physics and astronomy, 240 engineering physics students, and over 3,000 first-year students enrolled in various other UBC programs.

Dr. Heyl’s appointment comes with high expectations, as the department consistently ranks among the top two in Canada for its research endeavors. The research undertaken by the faculty spans an impressive range of disciplines, including applied physics, astronomy, astrophysics, optics, biophysics, condensed matter physics, cosmology, gravity, medical physics, nuclear physics, particle physics, and string theory.

Dr. Meigan Aronson, the Dean of Science at UBC, commended the selection process as an excellent opportunity to evaluate the department’s direction. She expressed her gratitude to all those who participated in the search, highlighting the thoughtful comments and shared vision that Dr. Heyl presented.

Taking over the reins from Dr. Colin Gay, who served as the head of the department for the past decade, Dr. Heyl brings a wealth of expertise and experience to his new role. During his distinguished career, he has made significant contributions to the field of high-energy astrophysics, focusing on understanding extreme astrophysical phenomena, such as white dwarfs, black holes, and neutron stars.

As an esteemed educator, Dr. Heyl has developed and delivered innovative and engaging courses on physics and astronomy, catering to both undergraduate and graduate students. He is particularly passionate about teaching non-science majors interested in astronomy.

In his new role as head of the department, Dr. Heyl aims to propel UBC’s Physics and Astronomy Department to new heights, striving for excellence in research, education, and innovation. His vision emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and collaboration, ensuring that the department remains at the forefront of physics and astronomy advancements.

The Physics and Astronomy head search committee, composed of distinguished individuals from the field, played a crucial role in selecting Dr. Heyl as the new department head. Their expertise and insights contributed to the decision, solidifying the confidence in Dr. Heyl’s ability to lead the department into a new era.