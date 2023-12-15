อิทธิพลทางพันธุกรรม: บรรพบุรุษของมนุษย์ยุคหินเชื่อมโยงกับการเป็นคนตอนเช้า

Summary: New research suggests that our Neanderthal ancestors may have played a role in shaping our preference for waking up early. A study conducted by researchers from the University of California at San Francisco combined ancient DNA analysis, genetic studies in modern humans, and artificial intelligence to uncover genetic evidence for differences in circadian clocks between Neanderthals and modern humans. As Neanderthals migrated into Eurasia, they encountered new environments with greater seasonal variation in daylight and temperature. The researchers hypothesized that the interbreeding between Neanderthals and modern humans could have resulted in circadian variants being passed down to some humans. To investigate this, they analyzed introgressed genetic variants in a large cohort from the UK Biobank and found that these variants consistently increased the propensity to wake up early, known as “morningness.” The researchers believe that this bias toward morningness could have been beneficial for our ancestors living in higher latitudes with extended summer light periods. Overall, the study sheds light on the genetic factors that influence our sleeping patterns and highlights the potential impact of Neanderthal heritage on our circadian rhythms.

The Impact of Neanderthal Ancestry on Sleep Preference

A recent study investigating the genetic origins of sleep preference has revealed an intriguing link between our Neanderthal ancestors and our propensity to be morning people. Researchers from the University of California at San Francisco conducted a comprehensive analysis, combining ancient DNA data, modern genetic studies, and artificial intelligence to unravel the influence of Neanderthal heritage on our circadian rhythms.

Neanderthals, who migrated into Eurasia approximately 700,000 years ago, encountered diverse new environments with greater seasonal variations in daylight and temperature. This prompted the researchers to explore the possibility that Neanderthal genetic material could have contributed to differences in circadian clocks between Neanderthals and modern humans, who primarily remained in Africa.

The study focused on introgressed genetic variants, which are genetic variants that moved from Neanderthals into modern humans. Examining a large cohort of individuals from the UK Biobank, the researchers found that many of these introgressed variants had significant effects on sleep preference, particularly towards increasing “morningness.” This inclination towards waking up early is associated with a shortened period of the circadian clock and is observed in adaptations to high latitudes in other animals.

It is believed that the shortened circadian period influenced by Neanderthal ancestry is beneficial for individuals living in high latitudes, as it enables faster alignment of sleep/wake patterns with changing seasonal light cues. Fruit flies, for example, require shortened circadian periods to synchronize with extended summer light periods at high latitudes. This selection pressure has resulted in latitudinal clines in fruit fly populations, with decreasing periods as latitude increases.

The team of researchers suggested that the propensity for being a morning person could have been evolutionarily advantageous for our ancestors living in higher latitudes in Europe, and thus, Neanderthal genetic characteristics affecting circadian rhythms were retained over time.

Lead author John A. Capra emphasized the significance of their findings, stating, “By analyzing the bits of Neanderthal DNA that remain in modern human genomes, we discovered a striking trend: many of them influence the control of circadian genes in modern humans, consistently increasing the propensity to be a morning person.” This finding aligns with the effects of living at higher latitudes on the circadian clocks of various animal species.

As researchers continue to unravel the mysteries of our genetic heritage, this study adds another layer of insight into the myriad ways in which our Neanderthal ancestors have influenced our modern lives. Our preference for being a morning person may stem from an ancient genetic legacy that enabled our ancestors to thrive in different environments and adapt to the challenges presented by their surroundings.