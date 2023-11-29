Генеративии AI: Инқилоби ояндаи барномаҳо

Generative AI companies are making significant strides in obtaining funding to support their ambitions in both the commercial and open-source domains. Among these companies is See Together, a startup focused on developing open-source generative AI and AI model infrastructure. Recently, See Together announced that it closed a remarkable $102.5 million Series A funding round. This funding, led by Kleiner Perkins with participation from Nvidia and Emergence Capital, marks a significant milestone for the company. The capital will be utilized to expand See Together’s cloud platform, enabling developers to build on open and custom AI models.

Vipul Ved Prakash, co-founder and CEO of See Together, emphasizes the growing demand for generative AI strategies that are not tied to a single vendor. In a recent blog post, Prakash stated, “We believe generative AI is a platform technology, a new operating system for applications, and will have a long-range impact on human society.” With the increased release of powerful generative models on a regular basis, the open-source AI foundation provides a strong base for the development of these applications. Prakash underscores the importance of choice and options in the future AI ecosystem, emphasizing the coexistence of proprietary and open models.

See Together’s cloud platform aims to empower organizations to incorporate AI into their applications by offering scalable compute at more affordable prices than dominant vendors such as Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure. By optimizing down the stack and employing advanced virtualization, scheduling, and model optimization techniques, See Together achieves substantial cost reductions in interactive inference workloads on large models.

Furthermore, See Together operates a cloud infrastructure encompassing data centers in the U.S. and EU, serving customers like NexusFlow, Voyage AI, and Cartesia. Additionally, the company provides Custom Models, a consulting offering that enables customers to bring their own data and collaborate with See Together’s team to design, build, and test models.

In addition to its cloud services, See Together is committed to open-source AI research. The company has contributed to several projects, including the development of chat models and text-generating models. These initiatives demonstrate See Together’s dedication to advancing the field of generative AI.

As generative AI continues to evolve, the investment landscape reveals the industry’s potential. According to IDC, investments in generative AI are projected to reach $143 billion by 2027, representing substantial growth from $16 billion this year. While generative AI companies are attracting a significant portion of venture capital investments, it is important to recognize the challenges in this field. For instance, Stability AI, once a prominent player in generative AI, is now reportedly exploring a sale due to financial struggles and a lack of profitability.

Despite the challenges, generative AI holds immense promise for shaping the future of applications. See Together’s recent funding round highlights the enthusiasm surrounding this technology, and their efforts in open source and consulting services further solidify their position in the market.

Саволҳои пурсидашуда (FAQ)

1. What is generative AI?

Generative AI refers to the field of artificial intelligence that focuses on the development of systems and models capable of creating original or realistic content, such as images, text, or videos.

2. Why is open source AI important?

Open source AI provides a foundation for the development of applications by offering access to powerful generative models without vendor lock-in. It allows for greater collaboration, innovation, and choice in the AI ecosystem.

3. How does See Together’s cloud platform differentiate itself?

See Together’s cloud platform stands out by offering scalable compute at lower prices compared to dominant vendors like Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure. The company achieves cost reductions through optimization techniques and advanced infrastructure.

4. What services does See Together offer?

See Together offers a cloud platform for running, training, and fine-tuning AI models. Additionally, they provide Custom Models, a consulting service that assists customers in designing and building models based on their specific requirements.

5. What are the challenges in generative AI?

Generative AI presents challenges such as stability, profitability, and establishing a sustainable business model. Companies in this field must navigate these obstacles to succeed in a highly competitive market.

Сарчашмаҳо:

– [See Together](https://example.com)

– [IDC](https://example.com)