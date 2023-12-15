Таъмини интихоби корманд: Калиди некӯаҳволии кор-ҳаёт

According to a recent report from Gympass and Northwell Health, companies are still dealing with the challenge of finding a work arrangement that suits the preferences of both employees and employers. The report, titled “State of Work-Life Wellness,” surveyed over 5,000 full-time workers and found that there was an even split among those who preferred remote, hybrid, and in-office work. The study suggests that the key to mental wellness lies in providing employees with the ability to choose their work setting.

Researchers compared workers who were able to work in their preferred setting (“matched” workers) with those whose settings were chosen for them (“unmatched”). The study found that those who had the opportunity to choose experienced higher productivity, lower stress levels, better rest, and greater satisfaction with their employer. However, many companies are still implementing mandatory office returns, creating a significant gap in workplace well-being.

Gympass’s co-founder and CEO, Cesar Carvalho, emphasizes the importance of meeting employees’ evolving needs and wants through strong wellness benefits and flexibility. Gympass itself has a flexibility policy that embraces both in-office and remote work without mandating a specific number of days or time in the office.

Allowing employees to have a choice in their work setting has long been recommended by workplace experts and is a cornerstone of future work trends. Companies that implement a hybrid work model, with a few required in-office days per week, are still limiting the benefits of distributed work for employees and the company.

The report also highlights the significance of well-being and mental health for employees. The majority of respondents stated that all aspects of their well-being, including both physical and mental health, impact their productivity at work. Workers today prioritize their well-being more than ever before, with 93% of respondents stating that it is equally as important as their salary. Additionally, 87% of workers would consider leaving a job that does not prioritize their well-being.

Moving forward, employees are looking for companies that prioritize their well-being and value their employees’ overall satisfaction and performance. This goes beyond superficial perks and requires structural design that places the employee at the center. Prioritizing employee well-being is no longer optional but a critical investment that will contribute to employee satisfaction and productivity in the long run.