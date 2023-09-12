Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

ахбор

Коршиноси Warzone замимаи пурқувватро бар зидди лагерҳо ва корбарони Riot Shield ошкор мекунад

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 12, 2023
Коршиноси Warzone замимаи пурқувватро бар зидди лагерҳо ва корбарони Riot Shield ошкор мекунад

Warzone expert and content creator, Metaphor, has recently uncovered an underused but highly effective attachment that is perfect for countering campers and Riot Shield users. The attachment in question is the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel attachment, which can be equipped on the Kastov 762 weapon.

In a recent experiment, Metaphor discovered that the KL40-M2 attachment is surprisingly overpowered. It essentially functions as a Drill Charge launcher, allowing players to fire up to 7 Drill Charges towards enemies while using the weapon. This gives players the ability to “spam” the Drill Charges, making it an extremely formidable tool in combat.

One of the major benefits of using this attachment is its compatibility with the Fast Hands Perk, which allows for quick reloads of the Drill Charge launcher. This enables players to fire off the charges rapidly, causing significant damage and potentially taking down entire buildings.

Moreover, the KL40-M2 attachment also provides recoil stabilization, making it a well-rounded attachment that enhances both offensive and defensive capabilities. Metaphor believes that this attachment is not just a novelty, but rather an entirely viable option for Warzone players looking to switch up their loadouts.

Furthermore, this attachment proves particularly effective against Riot Shield users and those who camp in buildings. Its ability to fire multiple Drill Charges allows players to break through Riot Shield defenses and flush out campers from their hiding spots.

Metaphor strongly recommends that players give this attachment a try, as it can drastically change the dynamics of gameplay. To unlock the KL40-M2 attachment, players must stick enemy players with 10 Drill Charges, which can be accomplished relatively quickly on the Shipment 24/7 map in Modern Warfare 2.

In conclusion, the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel attachment has emerged as an underused yet highly powerful option for Warzone players. Its ability to fire multiple Drill Charges makes it a valuable tool against campers and Riot Shield users. With the Fast Hands Perk and recoil stabilization, this attachment has proven to be a game-changer. Give it a shot and experience a new level of dominance on the battlefield.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Joseph Pascoulis, Dexerto Warzone Expert, September 11, 2023.

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

ахбор

Навсозии Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 имтиёзҳои нави дарахти малакаҳоро муаррифӣ мекунад, ки аз ҷониби Cyberpunk: Edgerunners аниме илҳом гирифта шудааст

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
ахбор

Афсонаҳои эҳё: Beyond the Dawn DLC - Идомаи сафари эпикӣ

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
ахбор

Arm бо IPO дар Nasdaq дебюти бомуваффақият анҷом медиҳад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

Муаррифии транзит: Васлкунак барои гузаришҳои бефосилаи суруд

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

WhatsApp гузоришҳоро дар бораи таблиғро рад мекунад ва хусусияти каналҳои WhatsApp-ро оғоз мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Соҳибони мошинҳои Volvo ва Polestar барои ҷараён додани мундариҷа ҳангоми таваққуф кардан ё пур кардани барқ

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
технология

Bose хати нави ултра гӯшмонакҳои QuietComfort -ро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии