Фурӯши Pokémon GO Black Friday барои тренерон тангаҳои дукаратаи бонусро пешниҳод мекунад

Pokémon GO has recently revealed the exciting details of this year’s Black Friday Sale. Trainers will have the opportunity to double their bonus PokéCoins when purchasing bundles over $20 USD on the official Pokémon GO Web Store. This exclusive promotion allows players to acquire PokéCoins outside of the regular in-app shop while earning additional bonus coins as a reward for their purchase.

While the news may sound enticing, it’s important to note that the double bonus coins do not mean receiving double the bundle size for the same price. Instead, Niantic is doubling the bonus coins awarded for purchases made through the Pokémon GO Web Store.

To shed some light on the prices and comparisons, we have examined the bundle costs available on the regular Web Store, in-app shop within Croatia. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your region due to Niantic’s region-specific pricing.

Upon reviewing the available bundles, it is evident that the Black Friday deals offer some benefits for larger bundle purchases. However, they may not be as remarkable as expected. When comparing the large bundles of 2500 Coins, 5200 Coins, and 14500 Coins, the regular Web Store bundles prove to be approximately 7% cheaper than in-game bundles. Meanwhile, the Black Friday bundles show an average savings of 13.5% compared to the equivalent in-game bundles.

Overall, if you choose to take advantage of this sale, you can expect to save anywhere from 12% to 14.3%, depending on the bundle you opt for.

Considering these findings, it is safe to say that these Black Friday deals may not be as mind-blowing as some consumers have come to anticipate. If you are not urgently in need of PokéCoins, it might be wise to skip this sale. However, if you are looking to make a purchase, rest assured that there is not a significant difference in discounts between the bundle sizes offered.

САВОЛҲОИ ЗИЁД ТАКРОРМЕШУДА:

Q: How can Trainers benefit from Pokémon GO’s Black Friday Sale?

A: Trainers can double their bonus PokéCoins per purchase on bundles over $20 USD through the Pokémon GO Web Store.

Q: Are the Black Friday bundle prices the same globally?

A: No, Niantic uses region-specific pricing, so the prices may vary depending on your country.

Q: How do the Black Friday bundles compare to regular Web Store and in-app bundles?

A: Regular Web Store bundles are, on average, 7% cheaper than in-game bundles, while Black Friday bundles offer savings of around 13.5%.