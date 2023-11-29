New POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB Variant Now Available in India

POCO, the popular smartphone brand, has recently launched a new variant of its POCO M6 Pro in India. The latest addition to the lineup comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, offering users more power and storage space for their everyday needs. This new variant joins the previously released 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB options, providing customers with even more choices when it comes to selecting a device that suits their requirements.

One of the standout features of the POCO M6 Pro is its large 6.79-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution. The display offers a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a responsive 240Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a fluid and interactive experience. With a peak brightness of 550 nits, the screen delivers vivid and vibrant visuals, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

In terms of camera capabilities, the POCO M6 Pro boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear. This combination allows users to capture stunning and detailed photos, while the 5-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the POCO M6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, providing smooth performance and responsiveness. The device runs on the Android 13 operating system with MIUI 14, offering a modern and efficient user experience.

Other notable features of the POCO M6 Pro include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security and convenience, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio enthusiasts. The device also supports Hi-Res audio and comes with infrared remote control functionality, making it a versatile option for multimedia consumption.

The POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available exclusively on Flipkart. As a special launch promotion, POCO is offering a flat Rs 2000 instant discount for HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit Card holders, making it an even more attractive option for potential buyers.

САВОЛҲОИ ЗИЁД ТАКРОРМЕШУДА:

Q: What are the specifications of the POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant?

A: The POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant features a 6.79-inch LCD panel, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14.

Q: How much does the POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant cost?

A: The POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 in India.

Q: Where can I purchase the POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant?

A: The POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Q: Is there any discount available for the POCO M6 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant?

A: Yes, POCO is offering a flat Rs 2000 instant discount for transactions made with HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit Cards.