OnePlus Buds 3: Гӯшмонакҳои нави бесим дар корҳо

Chinese electronics manufacturer OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new addition to its popular OnePlus Buds lineup. While there is no official confirmation yet, references to the upcoming earbuds, rumored to be called OnePlus Buds 3, have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database.

According to the FCC listing, the OnePlus Buds 3 will feature a 520mAh battery case with 4.5W input and 1.2W output support. Each earbud is expected to have a 58mAh battery, offering users long hours of playback. The concept sketches showcased on the website resemble previously leaked renders, suggesting that the new earbuds may have a design similar to that of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Screenshots of the BIS listing reveal that the OnePlus Buds 3 might soon make their way to the Indian market. The listing, dated October 10, 2023, does not provide any specific details about the earbuds but indicates their imminent arrival.

Rumors surrounding the OnePlus Buds 3 suggest that they will come equipped with 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, allowing users to enjoy a truly immersive audio experience. The earbuds are also said to feature Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair connectivity, making them compatible with a wide range of devices. Additionally, they may offer dual connection support and boast an IP55-rated build, ensuring water and sweat resistance.

While OnePlus has yet to release official information about the OnePlus Buds 3, speculations suggest that they could be unveiled alongside the highly anticipated OnePlus 12. Fans eagerly await further updates from the company regarding the specifications, features, and availability of the OnePlus Buds 3.

Саволҳои пурсидашуда (FAQ)

1. What is the expected battery life of the OnePlus Buds 3?

The OnePlus Buds 3 are rumored to offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, with ANC turned off. When combined with the battery case, they may provide a total of up to 33 hours of playback.

2. Will the OnePlus Buds 3 have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

Yes, the OnePlus Buds 3 are said to come with 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, allowing users to enjoy an immersive audio experience by blocking out unwanted background noise.

3. What connectivity options will the OnePlus Buds 3 offer?

The earbuds are expected to feature Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair connectivity, ensuring seamless pairing with a wide range of devices for a hassle-free user experience.

4. Will the OnePlus Buds 3 be water and sweat resistant?

Yes, the OnePlus Buds 3 are rumored to come with an IP55-rated build, making them resistant to water and sweat. Users can comfortably use them during workouts or in other environments where moisture might be a concern.