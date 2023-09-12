Ҳаёти шаҳр

Бархӯрд бар зидди NBA 2K24: Бозии дуюми бадтарин дар ҳама давру замон

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 12, 2023
The recently released NBA 2K24 has sparked a major backlash from PC gamers, making it the second-worst-rated Steam game of all time. Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, the basketball game has received an “overwhelmingly negative” user review rating on Steam.

One of the primary complaints from PC gamers is that the PC version of NBA 2K24 is not on par with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions. This lack of parity has frustrated players who expected a comparable gaming experience across platforms. Additionally, there have been reports of rampant cheating and a lack of cross-play in key modes, further fueling the dissatisfaction among the PC player base.

The criticism directed towards NBA 2K24 is not limited to the PC version. The game has also faced backlash for its aggressive microtransactions, which many players claim are worse than ever before. IGN’s review of NBA 2K24 highlighted the “heinous” microtransactions that are integral to many popular game modes, making it difficult for players without deep pockets to compete.

The negative reception on Steam has propelled NBA 2K24 to second place on Steam250’s Hall of Shame, trailing only Blizzard’s Overwatch 2. With a score of just 1.07 based on an approval rating of 11% from 3,391 votes, the game’s current standing is a reflection of the widespread disappointment among players.

It remains to be seen how 2K will respond to the backlash and the concerns raised by players. Some fans hope that future updates or patches may address the issues, particularly the lack of parity and the prevalence of microtransactions. In the meantime, PC gamers and fans of the NBA 2K series continue to voice their disappointment with the latest installment.

Сарчашмаҳо:

– IGN: “Every IGN NBA 2K Review Ever”
– Steam250’s Hall of Shame

Note: The article was written based on the information provided in the source article, without access to the sources mentioned at the end.

