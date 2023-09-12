Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

ахбор

Microsoft тасмим гирифтааст, ки планшети такмилёфтаи Surface Go 4-ро дар моҳи сентябр муаррифӣ кунад

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 12, 2023
Microsoft тасмим гирифтааст, ки планшети такмилёфтаи Surface Go 4-ро дар моҳи сентябр муаррифӣ кунад

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

ахбор

Навсозии Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 имтиёзҳои нави дарахти малакаҳоро муаррифӣ мекунад, ки аз ҷониби Cyberpunk: Edgerunners аниме илҳом гирифта шудааст

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
ахбор

Афсонаҳои эҳё: Beyond the Dawn DLC - Идомаи сафари эпикӣ

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
ахбор

Arm бо IPO дар Nasdaq дебюти бомуваффақият анҷом медиҳад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

Ҳиндс Шаҳристони пас аз вайроншавӣ бо мушкилоти шабакаи компютерӣ рӯбарӯ шуд

Сен 15, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

SpaceX ба далели нигарониҳои обу ҳаво партоби моҳвораҳои Starlink-ро ба таъхир андохт

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
технология

Маҷаллаи Elle дар соли 2024 ба чоп бармегардад

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Гуногунии Пол Дано: Аз Ридллер дар "Бэтмен" то Кит Гилл дар "Пули гунг"

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии