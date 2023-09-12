Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

ахбор

Apple қабатҳои нави нигоҳдории iCloud+ -ро муаррифӣ мекунад: 6TB ва 12TB

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 12, 2023
Apple қабатҳои нави нигоҳдории iCloud+ -ро муаррифӣ мекунад: 6TB ва 12TB

Apple recently surprised its audience with the announcement of two new tiers for its cloud storage subscription, iCloud+. Aimed primarily at photographers and filmmakers who require ample storage for their content, these new subscription plans are bound to attract attention. The unveiling earned thunderous applause from the crowd, indicating a strong demand for increased storage capacity.

Under the current pricing structure, iCloud+ offers subscribers 50GB for $0.99 per month, 200GB for $2.99 per month, and 2TB for $9.99 per month. With the introduction of the 6TB and 12TB plans, users can now store significantly larger quantities of data. While the average consumer may not require such vast storage, professional photographers and filmmakers using the latest iPhone 15 models with enhanced camera capabilities will find these plans extremely valuable.

Although Apple has not disclosed the exact pricing for the new storage tiers, we can make an educated guess based on the existing rates. It is likely that the 6TB subscription will cost no more than $30 per month, while the 12TB tier should range around $60 per month. In comparison, Google’s storage plans for 5TB and 10TB of data are priced at $24.99 and $49.99 per month respectively, showcasing similar price points.

In addition to the increased storage capacity, iCloud+ subscribers will continue to enjoy the existing privacy features, including Hide My Email and Private Relay. These features aim to protect user data and ensure a secure browsing experience. With iCloud+ offering both expanded storage and enhanced privacy, Apple continues to offer a comprehensive and reliable cloud storage service to its users.

Манбаъ:
– Marques Brownlee’s tweet: https://twitter.com/MKBHD/status/1435465209062140930

By Вики Ставропулу

Садо марбут

ахбор

Навсозии Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 имтиёзҳои нави дарахти малакаҳоро муаррифӣ мекунад, ки аз ҷониби Cyberpunk: Edgerunners аниме илҳом гирифта шудааст

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
ахбор

Афсонаҳои эҳё: Beyond the Dawn DLC - Идомаи сафари эпикӣ

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
ахбор

Arm бо IPO дар Nasdaq дебюти бомуваффақият анҷом медиҳад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

Ҳиндс Шаҳристони пас аз вайроншавӣ бо мушкилоти шабакаи компютерӣ рӯбарӯ шуд

Сен 15, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

SpaceX ба далели нигарониҳои обу ҳаво партоби моҳвораҳои Starlink-ро ба таъхир андохт

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
технология

Маҷаллаи Elle дар соли 2024 ба чоп бармегардад

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Гуногунии Пол Дано: Аз Ридллер дар "Бэтмен" то Кит Гилл дар "Пули гунг"

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии