Google бо бартарияти системаи ҷустуҷӯӣ бо озмоиши зиддиинҳисорӣ рӯбарӯ мешавад

Google will be challenged in a landmark U.S. antitrust trial as federal regulators attempt to dismantle its internet empire. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will present evidence to prove that Google rigged the market in its favor, violating the Sherman Act by making its search engine the default choice in various places and devices. The trial will determine whether Google broke the law and, if so, what steps should be taken to rein in the tech giant.

The lawsuit was filed by the Justice Department nearly three years ago, accusing Google of using its internet search dominance to gain an unfair advantage against competitors. The government claims that Google pays billions of dollars annually to be the default search engine on devices like the iPhone and web browsers such as Safari and Firefox. Additionally, regulators argue that Google has illegally manipulated the market by requiring its search engine to be bundled with its Android software for smartphones.

Google argues that it faces significant competition and cites search engines like Microsoft’s Bing and websites like Amazon and Yelp as examples. The company attributes its success to continuous improvements to its search engine and emphasizes that people choose to use Google because of its reliability and performance.

The outcome of the trial could have significant implications for Google. Possible consequences include ending the practice of paying companies to make Google the default search engine, or Google losing focus as it becomes embroiled in legal battles. A similar antitrust case against Microsoft in 1998 resulted in the company struggling to adapt to emerging technologies, which allowed Google to rise to prominence.

In addition to the current trial, Google is also facing an antitrust case related to its advertising technology. The government alleges that Google monopolizes key digital advertising technologies and has suggested that Google may have to sell part of its adtech business in order to address concerns of anti-competitive practices.

Sources: Justice Department, European Union regulators.