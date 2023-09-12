Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

Дӯстони дорои манфиатҳо: Jackdaws барои ғизои беҳтар робитаҳои стратегӣ ташкил медиҳанд

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 12, 2023
Wild jackdaws in England have learned to form new social connections in pursuit of tasty treats. In an experiment conducted by the Cornish Jackdaw Project, researchers observed the behavior of thousands of jackdaws equipped with ankle bands equipped with transponders. Automated feeders were set up in the countryside, and when a bird landed on one, it would automatically detect the bird’s identity. The feeders came in pairs, with one side distributing low-quality grain and the other dispensing delicious mealworms. The birds were divided into two groups, and the feeders would open based on certain conditions, such as only the grain door opening for a solo bird, or both doors opening if two birds from the same group visited together.

The study found that the jackdaws quickly learned to form new social connections, ditching old friends to maximize their access to mealworms. However, the birds remained loyal to their lifelong mates and immediate family members, showing that blood ties were stronger than the allure of tasty treats. The researchers concluded that jackdaws are strategic in adjusting their relationships to obtain the best rewards.

The study sheds light on how animals form non-familial relationships and navigate complex social situations. Jackdaws use their cognitive skills to remember previous experiences and make strategic decisions about forming or maintaining supplementary relationships. While the researchers are uncertain if the birds maintained these relationships outside of the experimental setting, they hope to explore this aspect in future work.

Although investing time and energy into unrelated individuals can be a risky social strategy, the study reveals how jackdaws balance the benefits of forming new connections while staying loyal to their family. These findings highlight the intelligence and strategic behavior of jackdaws in obtaining resources in their environment.

Сарчашмаҳо: Табиат коммуникатсия

