T-Mobile аҳдҳои бебозгашти Black Friday 2023-ро муаррифӣ мекунад: Телефонҳои ройгон, соатҳои смарт ва ғайра!

T-Mobile is set to sprinkle some early holiday magic this year with its incredible Black Friday 2023 promotions. Starting from November 16, customers, both new and existing, can indulge in a treasure trove of freebies offered by the nation’s leading “Un-carrier.” But don’t worry, you won’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to snag these exciting deals.

In a move that showcases their generosity, T-Mobile is offering a lineup of high-end Android phones that can be yours for $0. Models such as the Galaxy S23, Z Flip 5, Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Motorola Razr+ are up for grabs. To avail this jaw-dropping offer, all you need to do is either get a new line of service or trade-in an eligible device. And the best part? You can enjoy this deal as long as you’re on a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan.

But the freebies don’t stop at phones. T-Mobile is also allowing customers to combine their free phone with a free smartwatch such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Google Pixel Watch, along with complimentary noise-cancelling earbuds. Of course, you’ll need a new line of service for the smartwatch, but the Galaxy Buds 2 come at no additional cost. And if you opt for the Samsung bundle consisting of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 2, you’ll save a whopping $1,300 in total.

In addition to the irresistible phone and smartwatch offers, T-Mobile is bringing back the ever-popular deal of four voice lines for just $100 a month. And that’s not all – customers can also enjoy free Galaxy Watch 6, free first-gen Pixel Watch, half-off Pixel Watch 2, and up to $150 discounts on select JBL products.

But T-Mobile isn’t the only one spreading the holiday cheer. Metro by T-Mobile is gearing up for its own set of early holiday promotions. Customers can look forward to snagging the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for free with a number transfer, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for free with port-ins, and the Motorola Razr foldable for just $99.99. Metro’s 5G service will also see a significant drop in price, available for a mere $25 per month for a single unlimited line.

With such incredible offers, it’s no wonder T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are set to make this holiday season truly unforgettable. Mark your calendars and make sure that you don’t miss out on these extraordinary deals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

