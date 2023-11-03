Ба Team Giant Bomb барои ҳаёти Extra 2023 ҳамроҳ шавед ва дар тағир додани фарқият кӯмак кунед!

It’s that time of year again, where the gaming community comes together to support a great cause – Extra Life! As the captain of Team Giant Bomb, I am thrilled to announce that we are gearing up for another incredible year of fundraising and streaming.

Extra Life is an annual gaming marathon that raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Gamers from all over the world participate by streaming their gameplay and encouraging donations from their viewers. And Giant Bomb has been a proud supporter of this event for many years, thanks to viewers like you.

Our community stream weekend is going to be packed with exciting content. We have an amazing lineup of streamers who have graciously volunteered their time to play games and raise money for children in need. From multiplayer games to retro classics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And it doesn’t stop there! Our team members will be streaming their gameplay from Friday, November 3rd to Sunday, November 5th. You can find the complete schedule on our official website, giantbomb.com/chat.

But what makes Extra Life truly special is the collective effort of gamers joining forces to support a common cause. It’s about making a difference and showing the world that gaming can be a force for good.

So how can you get involved? There are a few ways you can contribute to our fundraising efforts. First, tune in to the community streams and show your support. Participate in the chat, cheer on the streamers, and consider making a donation. Every contribution, big or small, makes a meaningful impact.

You can also help spread the word about Extra Life and Team Giant Bomb. Share our social media posts, tell your friends and family, and encourage them to donate as well. And of course, if you’re able to, consider making a donation yourself. Every dollar goes towards providing vital medical care for children facing health challenges.

Join us on this journey to make a difference. Together, let’s make Extra Life 2023 another event to remember. Because when gamers unite, incredible things can happen.

Саволҳои зиёд такрормешуда

What is Extra Life?

Extra Life is a gaming marathon that raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Participants stream their gameplay and encourage donations from their viewers.

When is Team Giant Bomb streaming?

Team Giant Bomb members will be streaming from Friday, November 3rd to Sunday, November 5th. You can find the complete schedule on our website, giantbomb.com/chat.

How can I contribute?

You can contribute by tuning in to the community streams, participating in the chat, and making a donation. You can also help spread the word about Extra Life and Team Giant Bomb by sharing our posts and encouraging others to donate.

Where can I donate?

You can donate to Team Giant Bomb’s Extra Life fundraising efforts at the URL tinyurl.com/GBXL2023.

Can I join Team Giant Bomb?

Absolutely! If you’re interested in joining Team Giant Bomb and streaming for Extra Life 2023, reach out to (Turbo)Shawn, the captain of our team, for more information. Let’s make a difference together!