Marvel Studios бо The Marvels ба нокомӣ дучор мешавад

Marvel Studios, known for its string of box office successes, is now grappling with its first major disappointment in 15 years. The latest film in the franchise, The Marvels, has fallen short in terms of box office performance, marking a significant contrast to the studio’s previous achievements. Despite being in theaters for over a month, the movie is set to become the lowest-grossing entry in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, failing to surpass $100 million domestically and barely reaching $200 million worldwide.

The response from Marvel and Disney regarding this setback has been less than ideal. Instead of embracing the situation, the studio has decided to halt the reporting of international box office figures for The Marvels. This move comes as a disappointment to fans, who expected the studio to take a more proactive approach in addressing the film’s underperformance.

The marketing strategy for The Marvels also showed some questionable decision-making. Prior to its release, the promotional campaign shifted to heavily emphasize Captain Marvel, with footage from her scenes in Avengers: Endgame being prominently featured. Additionally, the studio made the unprecedented mistake of spoiling a cameo appearance by Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in a pre-release trailer. These missteps only added to the mounting concerns surrounding the movie’s reception.

Rather than capitalizing on alternative distribution channels, such as streaming, Marvel and Disney appear to have relinquished their efforts to salvage The Marvels. It is a missed opportunity not to highlight the positive aspects of the film, such as the favorable response from those who did see it. With its eventual release on Disney+ and the interconnected nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the events portrayed in The Marvels could have a significant impact on future storylines.

As Marvel Studios moves forward, it is essential for them to learn from this experience and approach future projects with a renewed sense of marketing and strategic planning. The Marvels may have stumbled, but it doesn’t diminish the immense success the studio has achieved over the years.