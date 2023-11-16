Unlocked Google Pixel Phones on Sale for Early Black Friday: Upgrade Your Phone Without Contracts

Looking to upgrade your phone but want to avoid lengthy carrier contracts? Look no further than the early Black Friday sale on unlocked Google Pixel phones at Amazon. This sale allows you to get your hands on one of the best Android phones on the market while saving as much as $400. Plus, there’s no need to worry about opening a new line or trading in your old device. The deals are also available directly at the Google Store.

Are early Black Friday sales worth it? While retailers start their “Black Friday” sales as early as Halloween, the quality of deals can vary. However, as November progresses, many of the deals are on par with the deep discounts you’ll find during Thanksgiving weekend. So, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for these early sales. Check out the best Black Friday deals we’ve found!

One of the standout options in this sale is the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the current flagship model. It has been discounted to $859 from its original price of $1,059. Although the Pixel 8 Pro’s cameras have faced some early issues according to CNET’s Andrew Lanxon, the Pixel 8 offers a better experience overall. You can now get your hands on the Pixel 8 for $549 instead of $600.

If you’re upgrading from an older phone, the Pixel 7 lineup is a great choice. The larger 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro is available for $649 (originally $899), while the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 is priced at $449. For the budget-conscious, the Pixel 7A is also on sale for $374 instead of $499.

For those looking to step into the world of foldable devices, Google is discounting its Pixel Fold tablet and phone hybrid. While it’s the first generation foldable from Google and may not match up to the Samsung Z Fold 5, it offers a great entry point for those in the Google ecosystem. And with a huge $400 discount, this is a deal worth considering.

Don’t forget to check out the variety of color and configuration options available in this sale, as well as the available cases to protect your new device. If the Google Pixel isn’t for you, be sure to explore other Black Friday phone deals. Upgrade your phone, enjoy the freedom of an unlocked device, and save money in the process!