Лаззатҳои баҳрӣ ба Иллинойс меоянд: ҷияни Мэн Лобстер васеъ мешавад

Seafood lovers in Illinois have something to rejoice about as Cousins Maine Lobster, a renowned lobster restaurant, is set to open multiple locations in the state. In addition, they will be introducing five food trucks to the Land of Lincoln. This expansion brings with it a host of delicious offerings that will tantalize taste buds and introduce Illinoisans to the flavors of authentic Maine seafood.

The news release states that the first food truck will be operational by early 2024, offering signature menu items such as Maine Lobster Rolls, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Lobster Tacos, and New England Clam Chowder. This exciting venture aims to bring a unique dining experience to the people of Illinois, expanding beyond their traditional options.

Cousins Maine Lobster has gained fame not only for their delectable seafood but also for their appearances on the TV show Shark Tank. Starting as a single food truck, the chain has now grown to have multiple locations across the country. This expansion into Illinois is a testament to their success and their ability to captivate seafood lovers wherever they go.

In a state where seafood options are limited, Cousins Maine Lobster aims to fill a void and provide residents with high-quality and authentic seafood dishes. While Red Lobster may be their main competition, Cousins Maine Lobster offers a fresh and unique alternative that is sure to appeal to seafood enthusiasts.

Although the initial focus will be in the Chicagoland area, there is hope that the food trucks will eventually expand their reach to Central Illinois, giving residents the opportunity to indulge in the full range of Cousins Maine Lobster’s offerings.

Prepare your taste buds, Illinois, because Cousins Maine Lobster is bringing a taste of the coast to your doorstep. Get ready to experience the flavors of Maine with their mouthwatering menu items and immerse yourself in a seafood experience like no other.