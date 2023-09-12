Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

5 Смарт-соатҳои дастрас барои сайёҳон

Сен 12, 2023
5 Смарт-соатҳои дастрас барои сайёҳон

If you’re a frequent traveler, having a smartwatch can greatly enhance your journey. Here are five affordable smartwatches that you can consider for your travels: Redmi Watch, Pebble Cosmos Luxe, Realme Watch 2 Pro, PLAYFIT SLIM2C, and more.

The Pebble Cosmos Luxe is a smartwatch that focuses on design and functionality. It features a 1.36-inch AMOLED display and serves as an effective notifier. One of its unique features is its ability to function as a Bluetooth speakerphone, making it versatile for travelers.

Realme enters the smartwatch market with the Watch 2 Pro, which includes GPS for accurate fitness tracking. It offers comfort, an excellent screen, dependable battery life, and effective exercise tracking. However, the step tracking accuracy could be improved.

The PLAYFIT SLIM2C is designed with modern aesthetics in mind. It boasts a vibrant display, clear calling, and extended battery life. While its nine workout modes may not be 100% accurate in GPS tracking during running, they still provide valuable insights for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it offers decent sleep tracking.

These smartwatches are affordable options that cater to the needs and preferences of travelers. They offer features such as fitness tracking, notifications, and long battery life. Consider one of these smartwatches for your next travel adventure.

Таърифҳо:
– Smartwatch: A wearable device that offers functionality beyond just telling time. It often includes features such as fitness tracking, notifications, and smartphone connectivity.
– AMOLED Display: A type of display technology that offers vibrant colors, high contrast, and deep blacks.
– GPS: Global Positioning System, a satellite-based navigation system that allows for accurate location tracking.
– Bluetooth: A wireless communication technology that enables the transfer of data and audio between devices over short distances.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Pebble Cosmos Luxe
– Realme Watch 2 Pro
– PLAYFIT SLIM2C

By Роберт Эндрю

