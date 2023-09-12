Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Системаи нави нишонаҳо дар NBA 2K24 аз бозигарон аксуламал мегирад

ByМамфо Брешиа

Сен 12, 2023
Системаи нави нишонаҳо дар NBA 2K24 аз бозигарон аксуламал мегирад

The recently released NBA 2K24 has introduced a new badge system in MyCareer mode, and it’s not getting a warm reception from players. Previously, gamers had the ability to choose which badge to work on and gradually improve it to higher levels. However, this year, the game takes away that freedom and requires players to excel in all aspects of the game. Failure to do so results in badge regression, where badges actually decrease in effectiveness.

Popular NBA 2K streamer Chris Smoove expressed his frustration with the new system in a YouTube video, comparing it to a job where players feel forced into specific tasks. He criticized the lack of player agency and the game’s desire to reset progress. Smoove’s sentiments echo those of many other gamers who feel that the new badge system is counterproductive and takes away from the enjoyment of the game.

In NBA 2K, players often spend real-world money on in-game currency, known as VC, to enhance their player’s appearance and purchase skill upgrades. However, with the new badge system, it becomes less enticing to invest real money in these upgrades. The system forces players to prioritize a well-rounded game rather than playing according to their preferred style. This change is not appreciated by casual players who may now gravitate towards other game modes, such as MyTeam.

Fans of NBA 2K are hopeful that the developers will address these issues and release a patch to rectify the problems with the new badge system. The MyCareer mode is typically the most popular mode in the game, and the current system is causing frustration among players. As the game evolves and updates are rolled out, it remains to be seen how the developers will respond to the feedback and make improvements to enhance the gaming experience.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Chris Smoove’s YouTube video: [link]
– Sportskeeda article: [link]

By Мамфо Брешиа

Садо марбут

технология

WhatsApp гузоришҳоро дар бораи таблиғро рад мекунад ва хусусияти каналҳои WhatsApp-ро оғоз мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Соҳибони мошинҳои Volvo ва Polestar барои ҷараён додани мундариҷа ҳангоми таваққуф кардан ё пур кардани барқ

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Bose хати нави ултра гӯшмонакҳои QuietComfort -ро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

WhatsApp гузоришҳоро дар бораи таблиғро рад мекунад ва хусусияти каналҳои WhatsApp-ро оғоз мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Соҳибони мошинҳои Volvo ва Polestar барои ҷараён додани мундариҷа ҳангоми таваққуф кардан ё пур кардани барқ

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
технология

Bose хати нави ултра гӯшмонакҳои QuietComfort -ро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
ахбор

Навсозии Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 имтиёзҳои нави дарахти малакаҳоро муаррифӣ мекунад, ки аз ҷониби Cyberpunk: Edgerunners аниме илҳом гирифта шудааст

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии