Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Square Enix хусусиятҳои навро барои Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai эълон мекунад

ByМамфо Брешиа

Сен 12, 2023
Square Enix хусусиятҳои навро барои Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai эълон мекунад

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

Сарчашмаҳо:

- Ҳаёти Nintendo

- Square Enix

By Мамфо Брешиа

Садо марбут

технология

Paper Mario: Дари ҳазорсола барои Switch Nintendo: Навсозии визуалӣ бо арзиш?

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Apple барои коҳиш додани таъсири муҳити зист Apple Watch Series 9-и аз карбон бетарафро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
технология

Chip Foose Hand эскизҳои консепсияи пойгаи Мустанг барои SEMA

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

Paper Mario: Дари ҳазорсола барои Switch Nintendo: Навсозии визуалӣ бо арзиш?

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Apple барои коҳиш додани таъсири муҳити зист Apple Watch Series 9-и аз карбон бетарафро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Chip Foose Hand эскизҳои консепсияи пойгаи Мустанг барои SEMA

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Чӣ тавр баланд бардоштани ҳосилнокии шумо дар ҷои кор

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии