Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Ubisoft бо сабаби санҷишҳои сертификатсия баровардани XDefiant-ро ба таъхир меандозад

ByМамфо Брешиа

Сен 11, 2023
Ubisoft бо сабаби санҷишҳои сертификатсия баровардани XDefiant-ро ба таъхир меандозад

Ubisoft has announced a delay in the release of its upcoming free-to-play FPS game, XDefiant. The game was originally planned for a summer launch but will now likely be released in October. The delay is due to the game failing console certification tests conducted by Microsoft and Sony.

Mark Rubin, the executive producer of XDefiant, explained that the compliance bugs discovered during the certification process need to be addressed before the game can be released. Compliance bugs refer to issues related to the systems and overall experience that the platform holders expect from games on their platforms. These include features like trophy tracking and friend list updates.

Ubisoft San Francisco is planning to submit an updated version of XDefiant for certification in the coming weeks. If the game receives a conditional pass, it will require a Day 1 patch with final fixes to ensure compliance. This would push the release date to early or mid-October.

Initially announced as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, the game featured factions from Tom Clancy franchises such as Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division. However, Ubisoft dropped the Tom Clancy branding in March 2022 and introduced additional factions from its wider catalog, including Far Cry.

XDefiant will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

This delay is a setback for fans eagerly anticipating the release of XDefiant. However, it is important for Ubisoft to ensure that the game meets the requirements and expectations of the platform holders. By addressing the compliance bugs discovered during certification, the company is prioritizing a smooth gaming experience for players on all platforms.

Source: Videogames Chronicle

By Мамфо Брешиа

Садо марбут

технология

Paper Mario: Дари ҳазорсола барои Switch Nintendo: Навсозии визуалӣ бо арзиш?

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Apple барои коҳиш додани таъсири муҳити зист Apple Watch Series 9-и аз карбон бетарафро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
технология

Chip Foose Hand эскизҳои консепсияи пойгаи Мустанг барои SEMA

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

ахбор

Навсозии Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 имтиёзҳои нави дарахти малакаҳоро муаррифӣ мекунад, ки аз ҷониби Cyberpunk: Edgerunners аниме илҳом гирифта шудааст

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Paper Mario: Дари ҳазорсола барои Switch Nintendo: Навсозии визуалӣ бо арзиш?

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Apple барои коҳиш додани таъсири муҳити зист Apple Watch Series 9-и аз карбон бетарафро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Chip Foose Hand эскизҳои консепсияи пойгаи Мустанг барои SEMA

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии