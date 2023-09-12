Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Саҳмияҳои Уолл Стрит, вақте ки Apple рӯйдоди тирамоҳро оғоз мекунад, омехта шудааст, сармоягузорон маълумоти таваррумро интизоранд

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 12, 2023
Саҳмияҳои Уолл Стрит, вақте ки Apple рӯйдоди тирамоҳро оғоз мекунад, омехта шудааст, сармоягузорон маълумоти таваррумро интизоранд

In midday trading on Tuesday, Wall Street stocks traded mixed as investors awaited the release of key inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated more than 0.7% due to a decline in Oracle shares, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pared earlier losses and traded about 0.2% higher.

Tech stocks took center stage on Tuesday as Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 15 at its annual event. The anticipation for the blockbuster Arm IPO also added to the excitement. Reports mentioned that Arm’s order book will close early, with the listing being up to 10 times oversubscribed.

Rising oil prices also contributed to concern about inflation. WTI crude and Brent futures climbed to nine-month highs, reflecting the global oil market’s supply shortfall of over 3 million barrels a day next quarter, according to OPEC data.

Investors are closely watching Wednesday’s crucial US inflation data for signs of a slowdown in spending. Additionally, Thursday’s release of the August retail sales report will provide further insight into households’ resilience.

The upcoming economic data will play a significant role in determining the Federal Reserve’s actions at its September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes are on the table and if they have been priced into the stock market.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

By Вики Ставропулу

Садо марбут

технология

Paper Mario: Дари ҳазорсола барои Switch Nintendo: Навсозии визуалӣ бо арзиш?

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Apple барои коҳиш додани таъсири муҳити зист Apple Watch Series 9-и аз карбон бетарафро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
технология

Chip Foose Hand эскизҳои консепсияи пойгаи Мустанг барои SEMA

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

Paper Mario: Дари ҳазорсола барои Switch Nintendo: Навсозии визуалӣ бо арзиш?

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Apple барои коҳиш додани таъсири муҳити зист Apple Watch Series 9-и аз карбон бетарафро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Chip Foose Hand эскизҳои консепсияи пойгаи Мустанг барои SEMA

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Чӣ тавр баланд бардоштани ҳосилнокии шумо дар ҷои кор

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии