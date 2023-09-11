Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Нархи пасти ҳама вақт дар Apple 15-дюймаи нави M2 MacBook Air ва ғайра

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 11, 2023
Нархи пасти ҳама вақт дар Apple 15-дюймаи нави M2 MacBook Air ва ғайра

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook or iPad Pro, there are some great deals available right now. Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale for an all-time low price of $1,299, which is $200 off the usual price. This model comes with a 512GB storage capacity and features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple Silicon performance, and an 18-hour battery life. The savings also apply to the 256GB model, which is now available for $1,099.

For iPad Pro users, Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard is currently discounted to $209.99, down from $299. This keyboard is compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series, as well as the latest iPad Air. It offers an improved typing experience with backlit keys and a built-in trackpad. The keyboard connects to the iPad using Apple’s Smart Connector, eliminating the need for charging and Bluetooth connectivity.

If you’re looking for a portable charger, UGREEN has released a new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank. This power bank features a MagSafe coil and can deliver 7.5W charging speeds to iPhones and 15W speeds to Android devices. It also has two additional ports for charging other devices. The power bank is currently on sale for $48.99, down from $70.

These deals offer great savings on Apple’s latest devices and accessories, making it the perfect time to upgrade your technology. Don’t miss out on these discounts!

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Source article: 9to5Toys (link not provided)
- Таърифҳо:
– MacBook Air: Apple’s line of lightweight and portable laptops
– Magic Keyboard: Apple’s keyboard accessory for iPad Pro
– MagSafe: Apple’s magnetic charging system
– Liquid Retina display: Apple’s display technology with high resolution and vibrant colors
– Apple Silicon: Apple’s custom-designed processors for Mac computers
– USB-C: A type of connector and cable commonly used for charging and data transfer
– Smart Connector: Apple’s proprietary connection technology for accessories
– Thunderbolt: A high-speed data and display connection standard
– USB-A: A type of connector and cable commonly used for charging and data transfer

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

технология

Paper Mario: Дари ҳазорсола барои Switch Nintendo: Навсозии визуалӣ бо арзиш?

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Apple барои коҳиш додани таъсири муҳити зист Apple Watch Series 9-и аз карбон бетарафро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
технология

Chip Foose Hand эскизҳои консепсияи пойгаи Мустанг барои SEMA

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

Paper Mario: Дари ҳазорсола барои Switch Nintendo: Навсозии визуалӣ бо арзиш?

Сен 15, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Apple барои коҳиш додани таъсири муҳити зист Apple Watch Series 9-и аз карбон бетарафро муаррифӣ мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Chip Foose Hand эскизҳои консепсияи пойгаи Мустанг барои SEMA

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Чӣ тавр баланд бардоштани ҳосилнокии шумо дар ҷои кор

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии