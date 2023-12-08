KAIST Partners with Rocket Lab for Satellite Launch Mission

KAIST, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, has announced a collaboration with Rocket Lab USA for the launch of their NeonSat-1 Earth observation satellite. The partnership will see KAIST’s satellite serve as the primary payload on an Electron rideshare mission with NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3) satellite. The launch is scheduled for the first half of 2024 from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

The NeonSat-1 satellite is a high-resolution optical satellite that will be deployed as a technology demonstration for KAIST’s NEONSAT microsatellite constellation program. This program aims to establish a future Earth observation constellation for advanced monitoring and imaging purposes. The successful launch of NeonSat-1 will play a crucial role in validating the program’s capabilities.

Rocket Lab’s CEO, Peter Beck, expressed excitement about the collaboration and the increased launch activity in 2024. He highlighted the flexibility and efficiency of Rocket Lab’s Electron rideshare missions in providing launch opportunities on short notice.

Jae-Hung Han, the Director General of the Satellite Technology Research Center (SaTReC) at KAIST, emphasized the significance of the partnership with Rocket Lab, stating the institution’s anticipation for a successful launch of NeonSat-1, which marks the beginning of their microsatellite constellation program.

In addition to the launch services provided by Rocket Lab, KAIST will also utilize Rocket Lab’s MLB satellite separation system, further demonstrating Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated space systems strategy.

Rocket Lab, a global leader in launch services and space systems, offers the Electron launch vehicle, known for its frequent launches, and has delivered over 171 satellites to orbit for commercial and government partners. The company is also developing the Neutron, an advanced reusable launch vehicle designed for constellation deployment and interplanetary missions.

The collaboration between KAIST and Rocket Lab represents a significant development in space exploration and Earth observation capabilities, enabling the advancement of technology and scientific research.