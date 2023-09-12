Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Трести шимолӣ марҳилаи якуми экосистемаи ихтиёрии қарзи карбонро ба итмом мерасонад

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 12, 2023
Трести шимолӣ марҳилаи якуми экосистемаи ихтиёрии қарзи карбонро ба итмом мерасонад

Northern Trust has announced the completion of the first stage of an industry-wide voluntary carbon credit ecosystem. The platform will allow institutional buyers to access carbon credits from leading project developers through a fully automated digital platform. Utilizing private ledger digital blockchain technology, the ecosystem connects buyers with carbon credit suppliers focused on reducing greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide.

Through the platform, purchasers can transact tokenized carbon credits directly with project developers and retire these against their carbon footprint. This development marks a significant milestone for Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets team as they aim to deliver a market-leading platform for digital assets. The ability for institutional clients to access carbon credits and contribute to their carbon offsetting journey is seen as crucial for the future.

The use of digital technology in managing the lifecycle of carbon credits provides confidence and transparency for both buyers and project developers. It streamlines administration tasks, making it easier for all participants to track, manage, and transact carbon credits securely. The platform also delivers full transparency throughout the end-to-end lifecycle of a voluntary carbon credit.

Northern Trust has been collaborating with various project developers, including Go Balance Limited, a REDD+ project developer focused on avoiding deforestation, and ReGen III, a clean-tech firm recycling used motor oil. Transactions on the minimal viable product (MVP) platform have been fully automated. Further development of the platform and the first official live transaction are planned for late 2023.

This initiative is part of Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets group, which combines teams responsible for supporting digital asset markets and traditional securities services. The firm has been at the forefront of digital transformation in securities servicing, previously pioneering the use of blockchain technology in private equity fund administration and supporting tokenization and fractionalization of bonds.

Sources: Northern Trust

By Вики Ставропулу

Садо марбут

технология

Ҳиндустон Skill India Digitalро барои баланд бардоштани омӯзиши электронӣ ва имкониятҳои корӣ оғоз мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота
технология

Google дастрасии барвақтро ба нармафзори гуфтугӯии AI, Gemini таъмин мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Нархи баланди iPhones дар Ҳиндустон: Омилҳое, ки бояд баррасӣ шаванд

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

Ҳиндустон Skill India Digitalро барои баланд бардоштани омӯзиши электронӣ ва имкониятҳои корӣ оғоз мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
ахбор

Афсонаҳои эҳё: Beyond the Dawn DLC - Идомаи сафари эпикӣ

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Google дастрасии барвақтро ба нармафзори гуфтугӯии AI, Gemini таъмин мекунад

Сен 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
технология

Нархи баланди iPhones дар Ҳиндустон: Омилҳое, ки бояд баррасӣ шаванд

Сен 15, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии