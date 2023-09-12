Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Бартарии аввал провайдери технологияи биометриро ба даст меорад ID Infinite

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 12, 2023
Бартарии аввал провайдери технологияи биометриро ба даст меорад ID Infinite

First Advantage, a provider of employment background screening and verification services, has announced its acquisition of biometrics technology provider, Infinite ID, for $41 million in cash. The acquisition aims to expand First Advantage’s network and identity verification offerings for its U.S. customers.
Infinite ID, headquartered in Hicksville, New York, is a portfolio company of private investment firm Enlightenment Capital. The company is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual revenues. The biometrics technology provider offers identification and authentication tools for various sectors, including defense and intelligence, national security, law enforcement, border security, disaster response and emergency management, and corporate security.
CEO of First Advantage, Scott Staples, stated that Infinite ID’s software complements the company’s existing RightID and Digital Identity Services offerings. This acquisition is seen as a significant step towards expanding First Advantage’s product portfolio and core business.
With this acquisition, First Advantage aims to enhance its capabilities in providing advanced biometric technology solutions to help employers reduce risk and maintain compliance. Biometric authentication offers a high level of security by using unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or iris scanning, to verify an individual’s identity.
Sources: First Advantage, Infinite ID

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

технология

Барномаи нави тадқиқотӣ барои баланд бардоштани дастгирии инноватсияҳои рақамӣ ва соҳибкорӣ дар уқёнуси Ором

Сен 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Google барои Шабакаи Ҷустуҷӯи дастгоҳи ман танзимотро дар асоси макон омода мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота
технология

Spotify ба муштариёни ИМА озмоиши ройгони китобҳои аудиоиро пешниҳод мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

технология

Барномаи нави тадқиқотӣ барои баланд бардоштани дастгирии инноватсияҳои рақамӣ ва соҳибкорӣ дар уқёнуси Ором

Сен 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
технология

Google барои Шабакаи Ҷустуҷӯи дастгоҳи ман танзимотро дар асоси макон омода мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Рассомони асри санг дар санъати сангии Намибия пайраҳаҳои муфассали инсон ва ҳайвонотро тасвир кардаанд

Сен 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Spotify ба муштариёни ИМА озмоиши ройгони китобҳои аудиоиро пешниҳод мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии