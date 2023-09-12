Ҳаёти шаҳр

Барқарорсозии рақамии дил шумораи дубора ба беморхонаҳо барои бемориҳои дилро коҳиш медиҳад

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 12, 2023
A new study conducted by researchers at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute has found that digital cardiac rehabilitation programs are highly effective in reducing hospital readmissions for individuals with heart disease. The study analyzed 18 global studies, including those conducted in Australia, and concluded that digital health programs, such as mobile apps, SMS, remote monitoring, and video or phone conferencing, significantly decrease the likelihood of hospital readmissions or emergency department visits for heart disease patients.

Compared to traditional face-to-face programs, digital cardiac rehabilitation programs offer several advantages. They are more accessible, allowing patients to complete their programs at a time and place that suits their needs. This convenience increases patient engagement and participation rates. Traditional programs often struggle with low participation rates, with only 37% of Australians participating in cardiac rehabilitation after a heart event.

The study does not identify a single key component that contributes to the effectiveness of digital cardiac rehabilitation programs. Instead, a combination of factors is believed to be at play. These factors include improved patient education, enhanced communication with healthcare providers, and increased patient engagement.

Disease Management Programs, integrated with remote delivery methods like telehealth, SMS, and digital cardiac rehabilitation, provide patients with choice, access, and control over their care. The study revealed a 32% reduction in the relative risk of rehospitalization for any cause and a 45% reduction in cardiovascular-related rehospitalizations among patients who utilized a mobile health Disease Management Program compared to a traditional program.

Digital cardiac rehabilitation programs offer a modern and alternative delivery method for improving outcomes in individuals with heart disease. They increase access to care, improve patient engagement, and decrease the burden on clinicians and healthcare systems. With approximately 4.2 million Australians living with cardiovascular conditions, it is crucial to explore and implement these digital solutions to improve the quality of life for heart disease patients and reduce preventable hospital readmissions.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– JACC: Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jacadv.2023.100591

