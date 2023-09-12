Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Танзими нави аврупоӣ Apple-ро маҷбур мекунад, ки пуркунии USB-C-ро барои iPhone 15 қабул кунад

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 12, 2023
Танзими нави аврупоӣ Apple-ро маҷбур мекунад, ки пуркунии USB-C-ро барои iPhone 15 қабул кунад

Apple has announced that its newest product line, the iPhone 15, will be equipped with USB-C ports instead of its proprietary Lightning port. This move comes in response to a new rule passed by European regulators mandating the use of USB-C charging across electronic devices, including smartphones. The change is aimed at reducing electronic waste and making charging cords more compatible across multiple devices.

Apple has traditionally positioned itself as the primary gatekeeper for its large user base, but it is now facing increasing pressure from regulators around the world. In addition to the USB-C requirement, Apple is facing new rules in Europe that will force it to allow the sale of iPhone apps outside of its App Store. The company is also being investigated in the United States for blocking others from using the iPhone’s tap-to-pay ability, and there is a crackdown on iPhone use in Chinese workplaces.

While these regulatory challenges come at a time when Apple is trying to reignite its business amid declining sales of iPads and Macs, the company is still a dominant force in the smartphone market. The iPhone continues to account for more than half of Apple’s total revenue, and the company sells over 200 million iPhones annually.

The iPhone 15 lineup includes several improvements and new features, such as better cameras, smaller borders around the screen, and the ability to record three-dimensional video. The high-end Pro models also feature a lighter titanium body and improved performance with a cutting-edge manufacturing process. Apple has also raised the price of its top model, the iPhone Pro Max, by 9 percent.

Apple also unveiled updates to its Apple Watch offerings, including the Series 9 watch that allows users to answer phone calls by tapping their thumb and index finger together twice. The Apple Watch Ultra, aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, features a brighter screen and new capabilities for cyclists.

Overall, while the changes to the iPhone lineup may not be groundbreaking, they provide enough incentives for users with older devices to upgrade. However, Apple will need to navigate the increasing scrutiny from regulators around the world to maintain its position in the market.

Сарчашмаҳо: Ҳеҷ

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

технология

HP Specter Fold: Ноутбуки пӯшонидашаванда бо нархи гарон

Сен 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота
технология

Асбоби нави Google ба корбарон имкон медиҳад, ки Emoji Mashup эҷод кунанд

Сен 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Намояндагии тиҷоратӣ дар Олмон таҳиягари бозии видеоии Эдмонтонро афзоиш медиҳад ва студияҳои хурдтарро илҳом мебахшад

Сен 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Оё барқ ​​дар Зуҳра нодир аст? Таҳқиқоти нав ба ҷои он ки таъсири метеорро пешниҳод мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

HP Specter Fold: Ноутбуки пӯшонидашаванда бо нархи гарон

Сен 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Асбоби нави Google ба корбарон имкон медиҳад, ки Emoji Mashup эҷод кунанд

Сен 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
технология

Намояндагии тиҷоратӣ дар Олмон таҳиягари бозии видеоии Эдмонтонро афзоиш медиҳад ва студияҳои хурдтарро илҳом мебахшад

Сен 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии