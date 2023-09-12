Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

Чорабинии Wonderlust-и Apple: iPhone 15, AirPods бо USB C ва соатҳои нави Apple

ByМамфо Брешиа

Сен 12, 2023
Apple is set to hold its highly anticipated Wonderlust launch event showcasing a range of new products. The event will take place at 10:30 pm Indian time at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino. Wonderlust, as defined by Urban Dictionary, means “The desire to be in a constant state of wonder,” which aligns with Apple’s goal of keeping its users amazed and surprised.

One of the highlights of the event will be the launch of the new iPhone lineup, which includes four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These new iPhones are expected to feature advanced technology and improved performance, catering to the needs of Apple enthusiasts.

In addition to the iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil the next-generation Apple Watch Series 9. However, there is no mention of an Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch SE this year, suggesting that the focus will be on the flagship Series 9 model.

For those eager to watch the Wonderlust event, there are multiple options available. Users can visit the Apple website and navigate to the Apple events page to watch the live stream directly. Alternatively, the event will also be streamed on Apple’s official YouTube page, a platform that the company has been using for live streaming events for several years.

Another option is to watch the event through the Apple TV app, which is expected to feature the listing for the iPhone 15 launch event, providing a seamless experience for users.

Apple’s Wonderlust launch event promises to bring exciting new products and features to the market. Whether it’s the highly anticipated iPhone 15 or the improved Apple Watch Series 9, Apple enthusiasts are in for a treat.

