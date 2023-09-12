Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

Чӣ гуна бояд чорабинии асосии Apple-ро дар моҳи сентябр тамошо кард

ByМамфо Брешиа

Сен 12, 2023
Tech enthusiasts worldwide have eagerly anticipated Apple’s upcoming September keynote event. Luckily, you can join in on the excitement by live streaming the event online. Here’s a guide on how to watch the highly anticipated event:

1. Visit Apple’s Official Website: Start by navigating to Apple’s official website. In the “apple events” section, you’ll find a live stream of the event. Simply click on the link to access the stream and enjoy the keynote event in real-time.

2. Check Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple will also be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel. If you prefer to watch through YouTube, visit the channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you won’t miss any updates.

3. Use the Apple TV App: If you have an Apple TV, you can access the live stream through the Apple TV app. Open the app and look for the event’s live stream. This will allow you to watch the keynote event from the comfort of your living room on a larger screen.

By following these simple steps, you can tune in to Apple’s September keynote event wherever you are. Stay up to date with the latest product announcements, technology advancements, and exciting news from Apple.

Таърифҳо:
– Keynote Event: A presentation or announcement by Apple that showcases new products, software updates, and innovative technology.
– Live Stream: The broadcasting of an event in real-time over the internet, allowing viewers to watch the event as it happens.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Apple’s Official Website
– Apple’s YouTube Channel
– Apple TV App

