Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

технология

Таъминкунандаи Apple Foxconn iPhone 15-ро дар Ҳиндустон мефиристад, ки истеҳсолотро берун аз Чин васеъ мекунад

ByМамфо Брешиа

Сен 12, 2023
Таъминкунандаи Apple Foxconn iPhone 15-ро дар Ҳиндустон мефиристад, ки истеҳсолотро берун аз Чин васеъ мекунад

Apple supplier Foxconn is set to start shipping the Made in India iPhone 15 just weeks after the smartphones are rolled out from Chinese factories. This move by Apple is part of a multiyear initiative to diversify its manufacturing beyond China and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities. The assembly of iPhones in India will not only help Apple broaden its manufacturing capabilities but also mitigate the uncertainties in trade caused by tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Foxconn facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, will play a crucial role in facilitating the shipment of the latest iPhone units. However, the production of iPhone 15 in India will depend on the availability of components, primarily sourced through imports, as well as the smooth scaling up of production lines at the Foxconn facility near Chennai.

In addition to Foxconn, other Apple suppliers operating in India, such as Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. facility soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to begin iPhone 15 assembly. This will further strengthen Apple’s manufacturing presence in India.

The iPhone 15 is set to be launched today at the Wonderlust event, along with other announcements including the new Apple Watch series and Apple AirPods. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to feature a glass back and aluminum sides, while the higher-end Pro versions will reportedly have a switch to a titanium design, making them more durable and lighter.

Overall, Apple’s decision to manufacture iPhones in India is a strategic move to diversify its supply chain and reduce its dependence on China. By expanding its manufacturing beyond China, Apple aims to ensure a more resilient and secure supply of its critical products.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-12/foxconn-to-start-shipping-made-in-india-iphone-15
– LiveMint: https://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/apple-to-start-shipping-made-in-india-iphone-15-report-11657667457472.html

By Мамфо Брешиа

Садо марбут

технология

Spotify ба муштариёни ИМА озмоиши ройгони китобҳои аудиоиро пешниҳод мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Ояндаи иктишофи зериобӣ: умқҳои хаританашуда ва зериобии сунъӣ

Сен 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Wio Bank барномаи шахсии Wio-ро барои кӯмак ба муштариёни чакана оғоз мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Рассомони асри санг дар санъати сангии Намибия пайраҳаҳои муфассали инсон ва ҳайвонотро тасвир кардаанд

Сен 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
технология

Spotify ба муштариёни ИМА озмоиши ройгони китобҳои аудиоиро пешниҳод мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
ахбор

Дарвозаи Baldur's 3 дастрасии барвақтро дар Mac бо дастгирии пурра тарк мекунад

Сен 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
технология

Ояндаи иктишофи зериобӣ: умқҳои хаританашуда ва зериобии сунъӣ

Сен 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии