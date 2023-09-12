Apple Introduces the iPhone 15 with USB-C Port and Improved Camera System

Apple has just unveiled its latest smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and the standout feature is the inclusion of a USB-C port. This marks a departure from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, as the company shifts to comply with upcoming European Union regulations. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus begins at $899 for the same storage capacity.

Although the design of this year’s iPhones closely resembles the iPhone 14, there are notable enhancements. All models now feature the Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped cutout introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It offers a new way to view notifications and interact with apps. Additionally, the iPhone 15 boasts an OLED Super Retina display capable of displaying Dolby Vision content with a brightness of 1,600 nits. The peak brightness of this display reaches 2,000 nits in sunlight, which is double that of its predecessor.

The most significant upgrade to the iPhone 15 is its camera system. The main camera sensor has been upgraded to 48 megapixels from the previous 12 megapixels found in the iPhone 14. The phone also features a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and improvements to the portrait mode. Users no longer need to manually switch to portrait mode, and there are enhancements to night mode, Live Photos, and action mode.

Inside the iPhone 15, Apple has upgraded the chipset to the A16, the same processor used in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. The company promises all-day battery life, thanks to a larger battery. The iPhone 15 also includes a second-generation ultra-wideband chip for improved connectivity and precision finding in Find My.

Alongside the iPhone 15, Apple is launching the new Apple Watch Series 9, which features an upgraded chip with improved GPU performance and a second-generation ultra-wideband chip. The watch also introduces a “double-tap” feature and more.

