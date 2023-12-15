Дастгирии астрономҳои фарҳангии гуногун: Мусоҳиба бо Эшли Уокер

In a recent interview, Ashley Walker, the President of Black in Astro (BiA) and a PhD student at Howard University, discussed the mission and goals of the organization, as well as their partnership with the League of Underrepresented Minoritized Astronomers (LUMA) for the Rainbow Village gathering space.

Black in Astro, founded out of love and compassion for Black people, aims to continuously support individuals in astronomy and related fields. Their mission extends beyond academia, embracing artists, aerospace engineers, and anyone who identifies with the culture. The organization values inclusivity and strives to empower Black people worldwide.

Attending American Astronomical Society (AAS) meetings is a crucial part of Black in Astro’s strategy to achieve their goals. The AAS has been a strong supporter of their mission, especially in promoting diversity and inclusion. This year’s meeting holds particular excitement, as it takes place in a Black city for the first time in two decades. The AAS’s support for organizations like CSMA and their efforts to connect people of color have been instrumental in fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment.

The partnership between Black in Astro and LUMA for the Rainbow Village has been a joyful collaboration. The Rainbow Village promises mentorship, community, and fun for Black and Brown individuals and their allies. While specific details are still being finalized, anticipation is high for the upcoming gathering.

Ashley Walker encouraged people to stay connected with Black in Astro by following her on social media (@that_astro_chic). Additionally, she will be speaking at the upcoming AGU conference, discussing her work with Black astronomers. Black in Astro is also hosting a dinner at the University of Michigan, organized by Vice President Caprice Phillips. Moreover, Ashley will be running a session for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in astronomy at the AAS meeting.

In conclusion, Black in Astro is making significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion in astronomy. Through their partnerships, events, and presence at conferences, they are creating spaces that celebrate and support culturally diverse astronomers and their allies.